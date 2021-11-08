Home Office Monetization Market Report- Demand Dynamics, Solutions and Bundling Approaches for Telcos in the New Working Environment

The Home Office Monetization Market research report presents an inside and out appraisal through Global Home Office Monetization Market Growth 2021-2026 by giving the area’s flow circumstance and huge drivers. It precisely conveys the vital data and state-of-the-art examination to aid the definition of the market strategy and the assurance of the proper way for rapid development for the major parts of the business. This is refined by a momentum comprehension of the main drivers, latest things, undiscovered potential, dangers and limitations, issues, and the most encouraging advancement areas. This report would help partners foster on-market opportunities to benefit themselves and their businesses.

Home Office Monetization Market Report provides an executive-level overview of the trends, telco business and residential value propositions and positioning strategies for the Home Office Hub. It delivers qualitative and quantitative insights into the impact of COVID-19 on home workers and telco solutions. It analyzes key demands of the home office trends and provides insights into telco activity, positioning and value propositions.

The COVID-19 lockdowns have changed the demand dynamics of the home, giving rise to the home office hub . The home office hub arose from the demands of home working, home learning, and home entertainment all existing simultaneously. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of reliable high-speed broadband connections and the mounting importance of ICT home office solutions. Beyond providing connectivity, telcos have the opportunity to support the home office hub with a multitude of ICT services (e.g., cybersecurity, cloud services, remote networks) and bundling/positioning approaches.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Home Office Market Context: an overview of the trends reshaping the home office hub in the context of and post- COVID-19 and a framework defining the home office hub.

– Home Office Demand & Solution Dynamics: an overview of the B2B/business and B2C/residential needs presented by the shift to the home office.

– Home Office Telco Solutions & Value Propositions: analysis of telco B2B and B2C solutions, bundles and services targeted at the home office hub and home workers as well as their positioning opportunities to meet the home office hub needs.

– Case Studies: five case studies analysing the home office solutions and approaches to monetization of five telecom operators globally; and providing best pratices.

– Key Findings and Recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for the home office stakeholders, including telecom service providers, on how to monetize the home office hub.

Scope of this Report-

– The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable high-speed broadband connections and the mounting importance of the Home Office.

– The home office hub is expected to continue post-pandemic, as employees prefer to work part-time remotely and part-time in the office.

– Telcos are positioned to provide the fixed and mobile connectivity the sustains the home office hub.

– Multiplay bundles are an effective strategy to bundle services and target the home office.

– Cybersecurity is a significant concern as remote working offers more points of vulnerability.

– Communication & collaboration platforms have spiked since COVID-19 as people turn to the platforms for work, school, and social needs.

– Telcos have the opportunity to further monetize the Home Office Hub through dedicated solutions – e.g., double residential broadband lines, unified communication & collaboration (UC&C), cloud and cybersecurity solutions, VPN and SD-WAN, OTT video offering, cloud gaming, eEducation, eHealth, and smart home services.

– The home office hub has blurred the lines between B2B and B2C telco solutions. Telcos can target B2B and B2C segments with their home office bundles.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the home office hub trend. It helps executives fully understand the market dynamics, demand and solution trends, and the latest developments. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key home office positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

– Five case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco Home Office value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted home office strategies.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities of the home office trend, providing a number of actionable recommendations for ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

