Retail Analytics Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021

Retail analytics is the process of providing analytical data on supply chain movement, inventory levels, sales, and consumer demand that are crucial for making procurement and marketing decisions. The analytics on demand & supply data can be used for maintaining procurement level and also for taking marketing decisions. It also offers detailed customer insights along with insights into the business and processes of the organization with need and scope for improvement.
Key Players in This Report Include,
International Business Machines Corporation (United States) ,Oracle Corporation (United States) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States) ,Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd. (India),Fujitsu Limited (Japan),Information Builders, Inc. (United States) ,Microstrategy Incorporated (United States),SAP SE (Germany) ,Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions Private Limited (India),SAS Institute Inc. (United States)
Market Trends:
- A Renewed Focus on Customer Metrics
- Actively Harnessing AI to Improve Efficiency and Drive Profitability
- Evolved Daily Flash Sales Reporting
- Adoption of 5G Networks That Enable VR/AR and Video Analytics
- Increased Inventory Awareness and Accuracy Enabled By Visual Analytics
Market Drivers:
- Growing Internet Penetration
- Technological Advancements, Such as Machine Learning, AI, and AR
- Increased Use of Data-Intensive Platforms and Rapid Adoption of Social Media
Market Opportunities:
- The advent of Cloud-Based Analytics
- Growing Inclination of Vendors toward Merging In-Store and Digital Operations
The Global Retail Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, Performance Analysis, Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Business Function (Finance, Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Store Operations), Component (Software, Services {Professional, Managed}), End User (Online, Offline)
Regions Covered in the Retail Analytics Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Retail Analytics Market
Chapter 05 – Global Retail Analytics Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Retail Analytics Market Background
Chapter 07 — Global Retail Analytics Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Retail Analytics Market
Chapter 09 – Global Retail Analytics Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Retail Analytics Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
