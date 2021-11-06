Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: Accenture, Amdocs, Anritsu, Arris International Limited, Broadcom, Centina, Cisco, Comarch S.A, etc.

﻿This report is an analysis of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Accenture, Amdocs, Anritsu, Arris International Limited, Broadcom, Centina, Cisco, Comarch S.A, Comviva, Enghouse Networks, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Infovista, Intracom Telecom, Mobileum, NEC Corporation, Nokia, and Spirent. Operator

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

• Mobile Operator• Fixed OperatorSystems Covered:• Network Management• Quality Monitoring• Probe Systems• Fault Management• Workforce Management Solutions Covered:• Products• ServicesDeployment Modes Covered:• On-Premises• CloudOrganization Sizes Covered:• Large Enterprises• Small & Medium EnterprisesRegions Covered:• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • South America • Middle East & Africa Key Questions Answered in this Report: • How this market evolved since the year 2018• Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope• Key Market Developments and financials of the key players• Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants• SWOT Analysis of the key players• Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Analysis 2020The Global Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market is expected to reach $10.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2026. Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) acts as the tool to optimize network effectiveness offered to the service provider. It allows service providers to offer reliable service operations. Communication has become a vital aspect of everyone’s life to be in touch with everyone, everywhere. People are getting closer by advanced technologies such as 4G, video conferencing, 3G, and internet protocol television (IPTV). However, telecom service assurance appears to enhance insights for network, price, operations, service, customer, and workforce. It will augment customer experience and boost operational efficiency.Factors such as growth in the number of cellular/mobile subscribers and large-scale implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) are driving the growth of the market. Though, data privacy concern is restraining the growth of the market. Exponential growth in the global IP traffic & cloud traffic and rising complexities in communication network ecosystem by IoT and 5G technologies are providing opportunities for the growth of the market.Based on the organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cost-effective business, growing adoption of cloud platform and IoT and 5G technology, and changing subscriber dynamics. Furthermore, rising adoption rate, as well as the importance of telecom service assurance solutions across telecom operators for implementing applications, such as customer analysis, network performance management, and quality management, are the factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of SMEs.The key vendors mentioned are Accenture, Amdocs, Anritsu, Arris International Limited, Broadcom, Centina, Cisco, Comarch S.A, Comviva, Enghouse Networks, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Infovista, Intracom Telecom, Mobileum, NEC Corporation, Nokia, and Spirent. Operator Types Covered• Mobile Operator• Fixed OperatorSystems Covered• Network Management• Quality Monitoring• Probe Systems• Fault Management• Workforce Management Solutions Covered• Products• ServicesDeployment Modes Covered• On-Premises• CloudOrganization Sizes Covered• Large Enterprises• Small & Medium Enterprises

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market?

