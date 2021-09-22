In Los Angeles, research is speeding up the development of renewable energy

Researchers studied renewable energy and its implications on the economy for 3.5 years. The Los Angeles City Council agreed on September 1 to bring up the 100 percent renewable energy reliance target to 2035, a decade sooner than the initial aim of 2045, citing the research, which included inputs from USC Professors Dan Wei, George Ban-Weiss, and Kelly Sanders.

Department of Water and Power in Los Angeles commissioned LA100, which was operated by National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and published in March.

Following the launch of LA100, Rose and Wei presented their results at the International Association for Energy Economics’ International Conference in June. As they Voted unanimously to bump forward the deadline, LA100 briefed city leaders about the health, water, and economic implications of L.A.’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy, as well as its viability.

Rose, who started to work on the LA100 in 2018 June, has been studying the economic impact of the shift to sustainable energy with Wei for 15 years. In addition to California, Rose and Wei studied job marketplaces in Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and other states.

“It turns out that looking at numerous variants of the program, the result was a net gain in the number of employments, of climate change action programs in general, which encompassed things like switching to renewable energy,” Rose added.

Wei and Rose contributed to the LA100 report’s “Economic Impacts and Jobs” chapter. With an initial timeframe of 2045, the report had a look at the years 2026 through 2045. It analyzed several scenarios, finding that switching to renewable energy might result in anything from 3,600 less jobs to 4,700 more jobs.

LA100 Executive Summary stated, “While there may be minor positive or negative repercussions, these changes are minuscule in comparison to the 3.9 million employment and $200 billion in the yearly output of L.A.’s economy as a whole. Thus, they have an essentially negligible impact.” Moving the deadline earlier is a “completely logical move to take,” according to Emy Li, who is a sophomore studying the applied mathematics and economics. Emy is a member of the Environmental Student Assembly.

“It’s critical to set these targets for legislators and scholars moving ahead so that everyone understands how critical this issue is,” Li added. Correspondingly, civil and environmental engineering’s associate professors, Ban-Weiss and Sanders, researched air quality and water.

“Our analysis implies that the LA100 scenarios exhibit citywide decreases in overall air pollutant outputs of a maximum of 62 percent for [nitrogen oxides] and 11 percent for [fine particulate matter], compared to a current scenario,” according to Ban-Weiss’ research. Furthermore, Ban-Weiss and his colleagues discovered that decreases in disadvantaged neighborhoods were greater than in non-disadvantaged communities.