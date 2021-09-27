In England, electric vehicle chargers will be required in all new homes

Every new home and workplace built in England will be required to have an electric vehicle charger. As part of a larger attempt to relieve pressure on existing public infrastructure, the incumbent administration has proposed legislation that will require ‘smart’ chargers – which reap the benefits of off-peak periods of electricity generation – to be fitted in all new structures with parking spaces.

“We want to encourage individuals charging their cars at residence by ensuring new houses are electric vehicle ready,” a representative for MP Rachel Maclean, who announced the bill, told Drive. “We’ve held public consultations on ideas to make it mandatory for every new home to include a charging station, as well as a car parking spot… In 2021, we plan to introduce legislation in Parliament.” This would enable England, the first nation in the world, to make charging points required in new houses, solidifying its position as a worldwide leader in the drive to zero emissions.

“We’ve already committed £2.8 billion [$AU5.26 billion] to assisting industry and drivers in making a move, and we’ll keep working to deploy thousands of charging stations and accelerate the creation of new technologies to reach our targets.” The United Kingdom now has roughly 25,600 public charging points, with plans to prohibit the sale of fresh petrol-only, non-hybrid vehicles in 2030 and hybrids in 2035.

According to a new assessment from the country’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), that number will need to nearly double (to 480,000) by the close of the decade to accommodate expected electric car demand.

The bill is expected to pass both chambers of parliament, although it could be changed during the consultation period. It will not affect Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland, and it will not be retrospective, which means that existing properties will not be required to be adapted.

