What will it require for electric cars to create, rather than eliminate, jobs?

President Biden’s multibillion-dollar jobs plan includes over $175 billion in investment to persuade Americans to adopt electric vehicles when he introduced it in March. The money would go toward ensuring that “these cars are accessible for all families and made by workers with decent jobs,” according to a statement released by the White House at the time. As Mr. Biden’s program makes its way via Congress, a liberal think group has attempted to quantify the number of jobs that will be gained or lost as a result of the shift away from internal-combustion engines.

The Economic Policy Institute stated in a paper released on Wednesday that government subsidies concentrated on creating a local supply chain and raising demand for American-made autos would be required to avert job losses. It was discovered that without increased government investment, the industry may lose around 75,000 employments by 2030 when Mr. Biden wants half of all new cars sold in the nation to be electric.

According to the analysis, if government incentives were directed at increasing the percentage of domestically manufactured electric vehicle components and expanding the market share of American-made automobiles, the industry might add roughly 150,000 employments by the close of the decade. Josh Bivens, who is an economist and one of the authors of this report, stated, “That’s the payoff: making the industry a center of excellent jobs again.” “If we don’t strive to respond proactively with smart policies, the number of excellent employments will continue to decline.”

The fact that electric vehicles have significantly fewer moving parts and need less work to build — around 30% less, according to Ford Motor Company — looms large over the shift to electric vehicles. Domestically, the automobile manufacturing business employs just under one million people, including suppliers.

There are basically two methods to counterbalance the expected job losses: increasing the amount of locally created parts in each vehicle — particularly in the engine, the fundamental elements and systems that propel a vehicle — and selling more automobiles assembled in the US.

Mr. Bivens, as well as his co-author, economic analyst James Barrett, investigate the consequences of doing both. They point out that nearly 3-quarters of the components in a gasoline vehicle’s powertrain are created in the U.S., compared to under 50% of the parts in an electric vehicle’s drivetrain.

They predict that increasing the percentage of domestic material in electric vehicles to match that of gas-powered vehicles might save thousands of jobs each year, or more than half of the expected employment losses that would occur if no additional government action is taken.