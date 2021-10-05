GM’s plants in the United States will transition to renewable energy 5 years ahead of schedule

GM declared earlier this year that its vehicles will be green by 2035, and its manufacturing process will be green by 2030. The corporation has revealed that it will be 5 years ahead of schedule on the “how” element, employing 100 percent renewable power across its United States operations by 2025.

GM said it would boost energy efficiency and procure renewables for its sites to meet the objective. It also intends to develop medium- and long-term storage technology for renewable energy, as well as “create microgrids that assist in the deployment of renewable energy.”

Kristen Siemen, GM Chief Sustainability Officer, said, “We realize climate action is a priority, and every firm must drive itself to decarbonize farther and quicker.” “In the United States, we are doing just that by aiming for 100 % renewable electricity five years sooner.”

It also outlined intentions to collaborate with PJM Interconnection to monitor energy usage based on the grid’s carbon emission at any given time. “When the power supply is mostly made up of the fossil fuels, GM can make educated judgments about whether to tap into stored renewable power or minimize the amount of electricity consumed,” the company claimed.

GM wants to have 30 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and it still wants to “completely eradicate tailpipe emissions for the new light-duty vehicles (cars, SUVs, and pickups) by 2035.” The wording implies that this may include hydrogen-powered vehicles, though GM seems to be concentrating on electric vehicles.

However, GM’s efforts to cut pollution have shifted with the political winds. It was one of the numerous automakers who backed Trump’s plan to prevent California and the other states from creating their pollution as well as zero-emission standards. Manufacturers would have been able to increase fuel efficiency by only 1.5 percent each year, far less than the previous administration’s five percent target. Shortly after Biden was elected President, GM withdrew from the lawsuit.

General Motors has set environmental principles and maintains a comprehensive website to keep the public informed. GM said in 2008 that it would design half of its production facilities to be landfill-free. Production waste is reused or recycled in the production process to attain landfill-free status.

In late 2008, GM’s Spanish Zaragoza Manufacturing Plant erected the globe’s largest rooftop solar power installation. The Zaragoza solar system has a roof area of approximately 2,000,000 square feet and contains about 85,000 solar panels. Clairvoyant Energy and Veolia Environment, who lease the rooftop space from General Motors, constructed, own, and operated the facility. General Motors also financed $7.5 million in Sunlogics, a solar panel company that will deploy solar panels on GM buildings, in 2011.