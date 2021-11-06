Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, etc.

Breaking News

﻿This report is an analysis of the Geographic Information System (GIS) market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:
Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.

We Have Recent Updates of Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Sample

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Breakup by Component:HardwareSoftwareServices Breakup by Function:MappingSurveyingTelematics and NavigationLocation-Based Services Breakup by Device:DesktopMobile Breakup

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments
AgricultureUtilitiesMiningConstructionTransportationOil and GasOthers

What Is Included in the Report?
• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.
• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.
• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.
• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.
• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Geographic Information System (GIS) market to adapt to new financial realities.
• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)
Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report

Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Perspective (2015-2028)
2.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028
2.2.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Geographic Information System (GIS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Geographic Information System (GIS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Top Geographic Information System (GIS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Top Geographic Information System (GIS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue in 2020
3.3 Geographic Information System (GIS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Geographic Information System (GIS) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry

Objectives of the Study
• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.
• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.
• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.
• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.
• To study the market forces influencing the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.
• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Geographic Information System (GIS) market value chain and supply chain?
• How to address the current disruptions in the market?
• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?
• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?
• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?
• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?
• What are the market forces influencing the Geographic Information System (GIS) market?

About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

