Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Growth to 2026: Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DuPont

The Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market research report provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets. It also offers in-depth examination about new product launches, recent developments, untapped geographies, and recent developments. Moreover, the report also provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Polyurethane Adhesive

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Flexible Packaging

– Industrial Applications

– Automotive Applications

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Henkel

– Bostik

– H.B. Fuller

– Ashland

– DuPont

– 3M

– Vimasco Corporation

– Sika Automotive GmbH

– Coim

– Flint Group

– Toyo-Morton

– DIC Corporation

– Huber Group

– Huacheng

– Kanuo

– Wanhao

– Qixiang

– Lijia

