Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market Growth to 2026: Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DuPont

The Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive Market research report provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets. It also offers in-depth examination about new product launches, recent developments, untapped geographies, and recent developments. Moreover,  the report also provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solvent-based Laminating Adhesive market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Polyurethane Adhesive
– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Flexible Packaging
– Industrial Applications
– Automotive Applications
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– Henkel
– Bostik
– H.B. Fuller
– Ashland
– DuPont
– 3M
– Vimasco Corporation
– Sika Automotive GmbH
– Coim
– Flint Group
– Toyo-Morton
– DIC Corporation
– Huber Group
– Huacheng
– Kanuo
– Wanhao
– Qixiang
– Lijia

