Data Transformation Software Market Growth to 2026: Adeptia, Alooma, Boomi, Celigo, Cleo

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Data Transformation Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Data Transformation Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Data Transformation Software market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Transformation Software market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Cloud-based
– On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– Large Enterprises
– SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

– Adeptia
– Alooma
– Boomi
– Celigo
– Cleo
– Denodo
– Diyotta
– Fivetran
– Hitachi Vantara
– HVR
– IBM
– Informatica
– Jitterbit
– Keboola
– Matillion
– Microsoft
– MuleSoft
– Oracle
– Precisely
– Qlik
– SAP
– SAS
– SnapLogic
– Striim
– TIBCO Software
– TMMData
– Tray.io

