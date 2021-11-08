Substance Use Disorder Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, Emerging Therapies, and Treatment Algorithm | Key Companies – MediciNova, Omeros Corp., KemPharm, InterveXion, Pear Therapeutics, and Others

“Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2021” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Substance Use Disorder Market.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Substance Use Disorder commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers, and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the Substance Use Disorder treatment.

Substance Use Disorder key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Substance Use Disorder Drugs that are under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Substance Use Disorder market .

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Substance Use Disorder Therapeutics Analysis

Substance use disorder (SUD), also called Drug addiction, is a condition when a person’s use of alcohol and/or drug substances leads to impairment, such as health problems, disability, or problems at work, school, or home. Addiction represents the most severe form of this disorder.

Epidemiological studies of substance use and substance use disorders (SUDs) have provided an abundance of data on the patterns of substance use in nationally representative samples across the world. The striking increase in substance use disorder prevalence rates from ages 13 to 18 highlights adolescence as the key period of development of substance use disorders.

Some of the key companies in the Substance Use Disorder market include:

MediciNova

Omeros Corp.

KemPharm

InterveXion Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics

And others.

Substance Use Disorder Therapies Covered:

Ibudilast (MN-166)

OMS405

KP879

IXT-m200

reSET

And many others.

Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Substance Use Disorder .

In the coming years, the Substance Use Disorder market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Substance Use Disorder Research & Development . The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players involved in fueling the Substance Use Disorder treatment market with their potential therapies.

Our in-depth analysis of the Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Assets (in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of Content

Report Introduction Substance Use Disorder Substance Use Disorder Current Treatment Patterns Substance Use Disorder – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Substance Use Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Substance Use Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Substance Use Disorder Discontinued Products Substance Use Disorder Product Profiles Substance Use Disorder Key Companies Substance Use Disorder Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Substance Use Disorder Unmet Needs Substance Use Disorder Future Perspectives Substance Use Disorder Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

