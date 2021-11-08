Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by 2030 | Key Companies – Novartis, Genentech, United BioPharma, GI Innovation, and Several Others

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria market trends in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, market drivers, barriers, unmet medical needs, current and forecasted market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Disease Overview

Urticaria is a common condition – it is estimated that the lifetime incidence of urticaria is approximately 15%, with females being affected more often than males. Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), also called chronic idiopathic urticaria, is defined by the presence of urticaria (hives) on most days of the week, for a duration of six weeks or longer. Associated angioedema occurs in about 40 percent of patients.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria market size and share by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of market trends, growth opportunities of each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers insights about the historical and current Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major markets from 2017 to 2030. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Therapeutics Analysis

Antihistamines are the standard treatment for chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU). For patients whose urticaria is unresponsive to antihistamines, the treatment options are limited. During the previous decade, there have been several case reports demonstrating success with sulfasalazine therapy. At present, certain key players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria. The launch of the therapies is expected to provide a new dimension to the treatment outcome in the coming years.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Companies:

Novartis

Genentech

United BioPharma

GI Innovation

And many others.

Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Therapies covered in the report include:

Ligelizumab

Fenebrutinib

UB 221

GI 301

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Competitive Intelligence Analysis Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market Overview at a Glance Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Disease Background and Overview Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Patient Journey Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Epidemiology and Patient Population Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Treatment Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Marketed Products Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Emerging Therapies Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market Outlook (7 major markets) Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market. Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market Drivers Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

