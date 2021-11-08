Smart Pharma Market Report- Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2021-2027

Smart Pharma Market research study contains an in detail descriptive overview and analysis of the Smart Pharma Market, a summary of the market shares constituted by each component, the annual growth of each sector, and the revenue potential of the section. In addition, Smart Pharma Market production and consumption data are used to determine the geographical features.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given businesses an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate and implement technology-fueled changes to the way they operate. Even though digital transformation and smart technologies uptake had already begun pre-pandemic, COVID-19 made this process even more pressing. While in the past the pharmaceutical sector used to display a more conservative stance toward the adoption of new technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic was a major catalyst for the industry to rethink and redefine their operations and embrace digital transformation at a faster pace.

For pharmaceutical companies, the pandemic forced many to rethink and readjust their drug development process, manufacturing, supply chains, marketing strategies, and end-customer reach. Although pharmaceutical companies mainly relied on technologies before the pandemic to enhance internal processes, now digital technologies are becoming necessary to ensure business continuity and to gain competitive edge.

In this Smart Pharma report, RNR examines the integration of smart technologies across the pharmaceutical industry value chain, assesses COVID-19 impact on the uptake of smart technologies in pharma and importance of partnering with technology vendors to enable a roll-out of innovative technologies.

Scope of this Report-

– A total of 155 RNR Pharma clients and prospects participated in the 10-minute survey, which was fielded from April 21, 2021 to May 18, 2021.

– In this report, smart pharma refers to the incorporation of new technologies to improve and enhance processes such as drug development, manufacturing, supply chains, and sales and marketing.

Components of the report include –

– Adoption of Smart Technologies in Pharma – highlights the main challenges and benefits associated with implementation of smart technologies within the pharmaceutical industry providing respondent mix by region, and company size.

– Drug Discovery and Development – assesses the smart technologies that are expected to play a major role in optimizing drug discovery and development process and highlights the current and future technologies uptake.

– Manufacturing – examines the smart technologies that are expected to play a major role in optimizing pharmaceutical manufacturing process and highlights the current and future technologies uptake.

– Supply Chains – evaluates the smart technologies that are expected to play a major role in optimizing supply chains and highlights the current and future technologies uptake.

– Sales and marketing – assesses the smart technologies that are expected to play a major role in optimizing sales and marketing process and highlights the current and future technologies uptake.

– Pharma and Tech Collaborations – showcases how pharmaceutical industry is partnering with external technology vendors to increase the implementation speed, efficiency, and reliability of new technologies.

– A Closer Look at Big Data and AI – highlights the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in pharmaceutical industry.

– COVID-19 Impact – assesses the COVID-19s impact on the acceleration of smart technologies uptake.

