Financial Wellbeing Market Report- Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2021 to 2027

Banks are developing wellness solutions, going beyond providing financial products to leveraging individual customer relationships in order to become a source of financial guidance, if not outright advice. They already offer a range of products intended to assist with some of the fundamental wellbeing pillars – particularly those surrounding medical and financial aspects. They are also increasingly seeking to use advances in software to add value to the main financial institution relationship.

This report analyzes the current state of financial wellness programs across the banking industry as well as the value they bring to customers and banks. The report details best practice cases studies from across the world, covers new wellness launches as well as successful reworkings of established programs, and analyzes which customer groups respond best to wellness programs.

Scope of this Report-

– Financial wellbeing has become more of a concern with the rise of COVID-19, but has seen no drop off in consumer interest as the pandemic has started to come under control.

– Many banks are investing in a wellness offering to add stickiness to the main financial institution relationship.

– Wellness offerings are increasingly driven by AI and insights derived from customer transaction data.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Learn about the current shape of the financial wellbeing marketing.

– Gain insight into best practice cases studies from around the world.