UK Stationery and Cards Market Size by Categories, Consumer Attitudes, Market Share and Future Outlook

United Kingdom (UK) Stationery and Cards Market 2020-2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the stationery & cards market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on eight key sub-categories: paper & notebooks, writing & drawing instruments, desk accessories, postage & packaging, storage, arts & crafts, other stationery and greeting cards. Consumer data is based on our 2021 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers; our 2021 UK Greeting Cards survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers; and our 2021 UK Stationery survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
The UK stationery & greeting cards market declined year-on-year by 9.3% in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened demand for categories such as greeting cards and desk accessories. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. However, the market is not expected to fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023.
– Social distancing measures preventing mass gatherings to celebrate occasions, such as birthdays and weddings, has caused less need for consumers to purchase greeting cards. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. The market, however, will not fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023. Storage and desk accessories will drive growth in this market, boosted by the increasing acceptance for employees to work from home, encouraging spend in these categories.
– Consumers’ preference for purchasing greeting cards online has grown, as shopping through an app offers a convenient way to upload images directly from a phone’s photo library. More retailers are creating apps to compete with online pureplays to meet this demand.
– “Non-essential stores experienced large declines in sales in 2020 as they remained closed throughout numerous lockdowns. Card Factory suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as it was forced to temporarily shut its stores and failed to transfer its customers to its online operations, and its ranking in the stationery & greeting cards market fell from first in 2019 to third in 2020.”
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Full recovery of the stationery & greeting cards market post the COVID-19 pandemic will occur by 2023
The greeting cards market will underperform the total market over the next five year
Non-essential stores experienced large declines in sales in 2020 as they remained closed throughout numerous lockdowns
KEY TRENDS
Market drivers
Market inhibitors
Key Trends: sustainability
Key Trends: value stationery
Key Trends: work from home ranges
Key Trends: e-commerce disruptors become key players
Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS
Five year growth 2015-2025
Market size, 2015-2025
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
Key category trends
Top stationery & cards categories
Market by category %, 2015-2025
Category segment value and forecast, 2020 & 2025
CHANNEL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
Online market, 2015-2025
Channel growth, 2015-2025
Market by channel, 2020 and 2025
Channel value and forecast, 2020 and 2025
REVENUE AND MARKET SHARES OF TOP 10 PLAYERS
Top 10 retailers, 2020
Market shares of the top 10 retailers
Top 20 most visited and purchased from retailers for stationery, 2021
Top 20 most purchased from retailers for greeting cards, 2021
Stationery competitor overlap, 2021
Greeting cards competitor overlap, 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS
WH Smith
Paperchase
Card Factory
The Works
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILERS TO WATCH
Retailers to watch
CONSUMERS
Key consumer trends
Stationery penetration and profile
Stationery category penetration
Greeting cards penetration and profile
Greeting cards category penetration
Greeting cards occasions penetration
Stationery channel usage
Fulfilment methods
Greeting cards channel usage
Stationery purchase frequency
Stationery consumer drivers
Stationery consumer inspiration
Top brands and retailer own brands for stationery
Stationery consumer styles and trends
Stationery consumer trends
Greeting cards consumer qualities
Greeting cards consumer barriers
Stationery consumer preferences
Greeting cards consumer preferences
METHODOLOGY, DEFINITIONS AND CONTACTS