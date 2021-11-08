UK Stationery and Cards Market Size by Categories, Consumer Attitudes, Market Share and Future Outlook

United Kingdom (UK) Stationery and Cards Market 2020-2025 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the stationery & cards market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on eight key sub-categories: paper & notebooks, writing & drawing instruments, desk accessories, postage & packaging, storage, arts & crafts, other stationery and greeting cards. Consumer data is based on our 2021 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers; our 2021 UK Greeting Cards survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers; and our 2021 UK Stationery survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK stationery & greeting cards market declined year-on-year by 9.3% in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened demand for categories such as greeting cards and desk accessories. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. However, the market is not expected to fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4763438

Scope of this Report-

– Social distancing measures preventing mass gatherings to celebrate occasions, such as birthdays and weddings, has caused less need for consumers to purchase greeting cards. With UK non-essential stores reopening from 12 April, the stationery & greeting cards market will rebound this year. The market, however, will not fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023. Storage and desk accessories will drive growth in this market, boosted by the increasing acceptance for employees to work from home, encouraging spend in these categories.

– Consumers’ preference for purchasing greeting cards online has grown, as shopping through an app offers a convenient way to upload images directly from a phone’s photo library. More retailers are creating apps to compete with online pureplays to meet this demand.

– “Non-essential stores experienced large declines in sales in 2020 as they remained closed throughout numerous lockdowns. Card Factory suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as it was forced to temporarily shut its stores and failed to transfer its customers to its online operations, and its ranking in the stationery & greeting cards market fell from first in 2019 to third in 2020.”

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Using our five year forecasts to 2025, learn which subcategories in the stationery & cards market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Understand how drivers of stationery & cards purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader WH Smith in order to understand how to steal shoppers and market share.

– Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2025, and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

– Utilise our online forecasts to 2025 to consider how to exploit online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4763438

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Full recovery of the stationery & greeting cards market post the COVID-19 pandemic will occur by 2023

The greeting cards market will underperform the total market over the next five year

Non-essential stores experienced large declines in sales in 2020 as they remained closed throughout numerous lockdowns

KEY TRENDS

Market drivers

Market inhibitors

Key Trends: sustainability

Key Trends: value stationery

Key Trends: work from home ranges

Key Trends: e-commerce disruptors become key players

Strategies for success

MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS

Five year growth 2015-2025

Market size, 2015-2025

CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Key category trends

Top stationery & cards categories

Market by category %, 2015-2025

Category segment value and forecast, 2020 & 2025

CHANNEL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Online market, 2015-2025

Channel growth, 2015-2025

Market by channel, 2020 and 2025

Channel value and forecast, 2020 and 2025

REVENUE AND MARKET SHARES OF TOP 10 PLAYERS

Top 10 retailers, 2020

Market shares of the top 10 retailers

Top 20 most visited and purchased from retailers for stationery, 2021

Top 20 most purchased from retailers for greeting cards, 2021

Stationery competitor overlap, 2021

Greeting cards competitor overlap, 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS

WH Smith

Paperchase

Card Factory

The Works

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: RETAILERS TO WATCH

Retailers to watch

CONSUMERS

Key consumer trends

Stationery penetration and profile

Stationery category penetration

Greeting cards penetration and profile

Greeting cards category penetration

Greeting cards occasions penetration

Stationery channel usage

Fulfilment methods

Greeting cards channel usage

Stationery purchase frequency

Stationery consumer drivers

Stationery consumer inspiration

Top brands and retailer own brands for stationery

Stationery consumer styles and trends

Stationery consumer trends

Greeting cards consumer qualities

Greeting cards consumer barriers

Stationery consumer preferences

Greeting cards consumer preferences

METHODOLOGY, DEFINITIONS AND CONTACTS