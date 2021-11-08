Systemic Sclerosis Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is an autoimmune disorder of small arteries, microvessels, and connective tissue. SSc is characterized by the buildup of scar tissue (fibrosis) and vascular obliteration in the skin and organs, particularly the lungs, heart, and digestive tract (Orphanet, 2010). The signs and symptoms of SSc usually begin with episodes of Raynaud’s phenomenon (RP). The other signs usually appear a few months later in the dcSSc subset and some years later in the lcSSc subset. In lcSSc, skin involvement is limited to the hands, face, feet and forearms while in the dcSSc it rapidly becomes generalized. The most commonly affected organs are the esophagus, heart, lungs, and kidneys (Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, 2018).

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for SSc in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc are segmented by age (18 years and older), sex, subtype (lcSSc and dcSSc), digital vasculopathy (RP and fingertip or DUs), and other internal organ involvement (ILD, PAH, kidney disease, cardiac involvement, gastrointestinal involvement, musculoskeletal involvement, and neuromuscular involvement). The report also includes SSc cases with comorbid malignancy. The following data describes epidemiology of SSc. In the 7MM, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc from 170,921 cases in 2020 to 187,518 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 0.97% over the forecast period. Women accounted for more diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc than men in the 7MM and it predominantly affects older adults. These findings are in line with the GlobalData estimates and these trends are reflected in GlobalDatas forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.

Scope of this Report-

– The Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of SSc in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc segmented by sex and age (ages ?18 years). The diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc are further segmented by subtype (lcSSc and dcSSc), digital vasculopathy (Raynauds phenomenon [RP] and fingertip or digital ulcers [DU]), and other internal organ involvement (interstitial lung disease [ILD], pulmonary arterial hypertension [PAH], kidney disease, cardiac involvement, gastrointestinal involvement, musculoskeletal involvement, and neuromuscular involvement). The report also includes SSc cases with comorbid malignancy. The model associated with this report additionally provides diagnosed incident cases and total prevalent cases of SSc segmented by age (?18 years) and sex.

– The SSc epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SSc market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global SSc market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for SSc therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of SSc population by subtype, digital vasculopathy, and other internal organ involvement.