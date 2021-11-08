Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Report- Trends, Business Competitors, And Facing Challenges Till 2026

Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Report focuses on electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Battery performance and cost has emerged as a key differentiator in the battery EV (BEV) sector. Competing chemistries and construction methods vie to become the new industry standard as players race to squeeze more capacity and longevity out of their products while also battling to reduce the cost of production.

The emerging field of solid-state batteries (SSBs) will also be examined. Of the competing next-generation battery technologies, this is by far the most developed, with prototype deployment in light vehicles expected around 2024 by companies including Toyota, BMW and Foxconn. If and when a company decides to invest in SSBs rather than todays advanced Li-ion cells could make or break its future EV strategy.

Electric Vehicle Batteries Market Report looks at the emerging trends in Electric Vehicle batteries within the automotive sector.

– Analysis of the players in the EV battery field – including established manufacturing giants and high-tech startups developing new chemistries.

– A full technology briefing on the intricacies of different battery approaches, including cell design, chemistry and pack layout.

– A breakdown of the key trends shaping the EV battery sector.

– Industrial analysis of the sector to help you understand the growth potential of EV batteries over time.

– Details of the battery value chain that supports the industry, running from raw materials mined from the ground, to cell construction, to full EV pack assembly.

– Full profiles of key battery companies, split by major battery producers and innovative startups.

– Executives in the automotive and adjacent industries who want to understand the themes disrupting their competitive landscape and how EVs and EV batteries affects these.

– Specialist vendors who want to identify market opportunities and competitor innovation.

– Understand the growth potential for EV batteries over time.

– Formulate EV battery investment plans and understand the the competitive field of vendors.

– Identify the emerging trends in EV batteries and how these developments might advance in the future.

– Understand what innovative battery technology major players, leading vendors, and specialist vendors are investigating.

– Get ahead on EV adoption – the transition to electrification in the light vehicle market is fully underway. EV sales are expected to rapidly grow, which will bring with it an associated increase in demand for EV batteries.