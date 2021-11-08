Connected Cars in Insurance Market Report- Autonomous vehicles are paving the way for the expansion of connected cars

The Connected Cars in Insurance Market research report also includes analyzing all the organizations operating in the market and leadership mapping. In addition, Connected Cars in Insurance Market provides a strategic standpoint of the industry, such as measures drivers and government rules and policies. Finally, it analyzes the efficacy of the government led-strategies and policies promoting the Connected Cars in Insurance Market and industry.

RNR forecasts that the connected car market will be worth $58.5bn by 2030, up from its $27.2bn evaluation in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. A great proportion of the connected car markets growth will not only be due to year-on-year expansion of connected vehicles on roads, but also due to the utilization of telematics technology. The expansion of the connected car market flags the potential for insurers to integrate personalized aspects to how motor insurance premiums are priced by utilizing vehicle data. Connected cars will lay the groundwork for insurers to access millions of data points generated by a vehicle’s ability to engage with other devices through the Internet of Things. Connected cars will assist insurers in developing increasingly accurate pricing strategies for customers.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the connected cars in insurance theme. It provides a thorough overview of the space, covering market size and claims, contextual and economic factors, regulations, and opportunities. The report also explores how the development of connected cars will impact the insurance value chain.

Scope of this Report-

– As connected cars have automatic data-generating capabilities, vehicle manufacturers will play an increased role in the distribution of motor insurance. Insurers will strike partnerships with manufacturers in order to ensure they have access to consumers driving data.

– While there are insurers and insurtechs that are pushing efforts to create more personalized products in private motor, insurtechs are the ones that have adapted telematics to create usage-based insurance services to price premiums. Meanwhile, insurers have utilized telematics to mitigate aspects of risks related to claims and reward customers for good driving behavior.

– Insurers that do not gain experience in connected vehicle data risk falling behind their rivals. Connected vehicles produce a massive amount of data, and insurers must build their capabilities and capacity to manage it.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Connected cars

Infotainment

Telematics

Vehicle to everything (V2X)

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Connected cars will become the norm

Autonomous vehicles are paving the way for the expansion of connected cars

Telematics capabilities are the key component in connected cars

The impact of connected cars on the UK insurance market

In-car technology

Telematics and UBI

Factors limiting uptake of telematics policies

Connected cars will lead to an increase in motor premiums

The UK market foreshadows GWP complications

Competition within the motor insurance market will increase

Uptake of connected vehicle technology highlights the different levels of autonomous vehicles

Cyber insurance

Mergers and acquisitions

Strategic partnerships

Timeline

Value chain

Product development

Marketing and distribution

Underwriting and risk profiling

Claims management

Customer service

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector scorecards

Insurance sector scorecard

Whos who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Glossary

Further reading

GlobalData reports

Our thematic research methodology

and more..