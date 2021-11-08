Identity as a Service Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Okta, IDaptive, Google

The global Identity as a Service market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising demand for cloud-based security services and solutions owing to the concerns pertaining to data security. Identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) is a cloud or SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based application delivery model, which helps enterprises connect and access identity management services from the cloud. It refers to identity and access management services that are offered on a subscription basis. IDaaS enables all users to more securely access sensitive information, both, on-premise and off-premise. According to expertise, 81% of employees surveyed are using their own apps to improve their working productivity. An IDaaS solution can prove to be a tremendous time-saver, improve user satisfaction and IT productivity, and addresses many of the shortcomings associated with password sprawl.

When considering an IDaaS solution, partner with a vendor that can deliver on all of the top IDaaS considerations discussed in this paper and select an IDaaS solution that can centrally authenticate users with their Active Directory identity without replicating to the cloud, that unifies mobile and app access management, is ready for your enterprise globally and one which gives IT valuable insight into which applications and how devices are used and when â€“ restoring lost visibility and control.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Identity as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Identity as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Okta, Inc. (United States), IDaptive, LLC (United States), Ping Identity (United States), OneLogin (United States), CA Technologies (United States), SailPoint Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google (United States), Salesforce (United States).

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and consumer goods, Public sector, Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Others), Component (Provisioning, Single sign-on, Advanced authentication, Audit, compliance, and governance, Directory services, Password management, By Organization Size)



Market Trends:

Increased Security Concerns Both in the Public and Private Sector Enhanced the Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions and Services

The rising popularity of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in most Telecom and IT companies

Opportunities:

Addition of AI and ML Technologies to Improve Identity Management

Market Drivers:

Obligations to Follow Regulatory Mandates and Data Protection Laws

Challenges:

The rise in IT Infrastructure Complexities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Identity as a Service Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity as a Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Identity as a Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Identity as a Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Identity as a Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Identity as a Service Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Identity as a Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Identity as a Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/137741-global-identity-as-a-service-market

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport