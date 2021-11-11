Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Honeywell International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG., FMC Technologies, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

ATG

SCADA

PLC

DCS

HMI

Blending Controllers

Safety & Security



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Industry

Gas Industry



The Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment

1.2 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ATG

1.2.3 SCADA

1.2.4 PLC

1.2.5 DCS

1.2.6 HMI

1.2.7 Blending Controllers

1.2.8 Safety & Security

1.3 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Gas Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Emerson Electric Co.

7.1.1 Emerson Electric Co. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Emerson Electric Co. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Emerson Electric Co. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Emerson Electric Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ABB Group

7.2.1 ABB Group Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABB Group Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ABB Group Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ABB Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ABB Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Schneider Electric SE.

7.4.1 Schneider Electric SE. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Schneider Electric SE. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Schneider Electric SE. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Schneider Electric SE. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Schneider Electric SE. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7.5.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Siemens AG.

7.6.1 Siemens AG. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siemens AG. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Siemens AG. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Siemens AG. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Siemens AG. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 FMC Technologies, Inc.

7.7.1 FMC Technologies, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 FMC Technologies, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 FMC Technologies, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 FMC Technologies, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FMC Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.8.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment

8.4 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”