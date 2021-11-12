Direct Drive Pumps Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | KISHOR PUMPS, Flowserve, Weir

“

A newly published report titled “(Direct Drive Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Drive Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Drive Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Drive Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Drive Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Drive Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Drive Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KISHOR PUMPS, Flowserve, Weir, Sulzer Pumps, Apex Pump, ITT, Ebara, Grunfos, KSB, Roper Industries, Putzmeister

Market Segmentation by Product:

Centrifugal Pump

Positive-Displacement

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Manufacturers

Food Process

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others



The Direct Drive Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Drive Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Drive Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Direct Drive Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct Drive Pumps

1.2 Direct Drive Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Centrifugal Pump

1.2.3 Positive-Displacement

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Direct Drive Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Manufacturers

1.3.3 Food Process

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Direct Drive Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Direct Drive Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Direct Drive Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Direct Drive Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Direct Drive Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Direct Drive Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Direct Drive Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Direct Drive Pumps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Direct Drive Pumps Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Direct Drive Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Direct Drive Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Direct Drive Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Direct Drive Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Direct Drive Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 KISHOR PUMPS

7.1.1 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.1.2 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.1.3 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 KISHOR PUMPS Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 KISHOR PUMPS Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Weir

7.3.1 Weir Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.3.2 Weir Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Weir Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Weir Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Weir Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sulzer Pumps

7.4.1 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sulzer Pumps Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sulzer Pumps Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Apex Pump

7.5.1 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Apex Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Apex Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ITT

7.6.1 ITT Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.6.2 ITT Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ITT Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ITT Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ITT Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ebara

7.7.1 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ebara Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ebara Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Grunfos

7.8.1 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.8.2 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Grunfos Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grunfos Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KSB

7.9.1 KSB Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.9.2 KSB Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KSB Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KSB Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Roper Industries

7.10.1 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.10.2 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Roper Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Roper Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Putzmeister

7.11.1 Putzmeister Direct Drive Pumps Corporation Information

7.11.2 Putzmeister Direct Drive Pumps Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Putzmeister Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Putzmeister Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Putzmeister Recent Developments/Updates

8 Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Direct Drive Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Direct Drive Pumps

8.4 Direct Drive Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Direct Drive Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Direct Drive Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Direct Drive Pumps Industry Trends

10.2 Direct Drive Pumps Growth Drivers

10.3 Direct Drive Pumps Market Challenges

10.4 Direct Drive Pumps Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Direct Drive Pumps by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Direct Drive Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Direct Drive Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Direct Drive Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Direct Drive Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Direct Drive Pumps by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Direct Drive Pumps by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Direct Drive Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Direct Drive Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Direct Drive Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Direct Drive Pumps by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

