Change Management Software Market Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of ~10% By 2030

Research Nester published a report titled “Change Management Software Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global change management software market in terms of market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global change management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is segmented on the basis of organization size into SMEs, and large enterprises, out of which, the large enterprises segment is projected to hold a higher share in the market over the forecast period owing to the higher spending capacity, global functionality, and large scalability of these enterprises.

The global change management software market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing digitalization of management services, along with adoption of automated and synchronized IT services in the telecom sector. The growing adoption of automation in management services is further estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Change management software provides higher efficiency and accuracy, which is estimated to boost the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global change management software market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the high adoption of advanced technology, and growing digitalization in the IT sector in developed countries, such as, the U.S., and Canada.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Adoption of Automation and AI in IT Sector to Boost the Market Growth

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, by 2030, AI is expected to increase the global GDP by USD 15.7 trillion.

The growing advancement in technologies, and adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the telecom sector has led to a surge in the demand for management software. This is a major factor estimated to boost the market growth.

However, growing third party collaborations, and poor infrastructure in the IT sector is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global change management software market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global change management software market which includes company profiling of Chef Software, Inc., CA Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation Service Now, BMC Software, Inc., Kinvey, Inc., SUSE Group, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SysAid Technologies Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global change management software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

