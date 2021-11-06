Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: Google (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), PTC (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), etc.

﻿This report is an analysis of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Google (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), PTC (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude (Austria), Magic Leap (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US), MAXST (South Korea), EON Reality (US), Vuzix (US), CyberGlove Systems (US), Leap Motion (US), and Sixense Enterprises (US). Apart from these, Nintendo (Japan), Psious (Spain), Marxent Labs (US), Inglobe Technologies (Italy), Meta Company (US), Niantic (US), Augment (France), Mindmaze (Switzerland), Firsthand Technology (US), Worldviz (US), Virtuix (US), Survios (US), Intel (US), RealWear (US), Merge Labs (US), SpaceVR (US), Virtually Live (Switzerland), Xiaomi (China), Panasonic (Japan), Dynabook Americas (US), Optinvent (France), WayRay (Switzerland), Scope AR (US), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), Talespin (US), Craftars (Romania), Scanta (US), Appentus Technologies (India), and BIDON Games Studio (Ukraine) have also been profiled.

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Type I,Type II,Type III

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

(Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Revenue in 2020

3.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market?

