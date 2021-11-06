Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry by 2028: IBM, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, SAP, Infor, Epicor Software, Descartes Systems Group, etc.

Breaking News

﻿Introduction: Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market
The Next-Generation Supply Chain market research report is a collection of significant analytical outputs and conclusions obtained using highly effective data extraction, trimming, curating, and presentation procedures. The study used precise analytical methods to give accurate findings. It also used figures and graphics, to create a visually appealing, high-end, well-documented, and legitimate market survey based on factual Next-Generation Supply Chain market data. Through a greater comprehension of the multi-dimensional approach, the study instils in-depth knowledge of the Next-Generation Supply Chain business expansion. The research assesses the market’s present characteristics while also forecasting the Next-Generation Supply Chain market’s future scenario.

Competitor Profiling: Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market
IBM, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, SAP, Infor, Epicor Software, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Kinaxis, E2Open, Logility, Coupa, Basware, Jaggaer, GEP, BravoSolution, Zycus, PTC, High Jump, IFS, Cisco, Microsoft, Intel, Om Partners, H. Robinson, Dematic (KION), Swisslog (KUKA), SSI SCHAEFER, Daifuku, Murata Machinery,TGW Logistics Group, Yale Materials Handling Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell AIDC, Honeywell Intelligrated, Data Logic, DMLogic, Nulogy, SICK AG, ABB, Jabil, Siemens, Logistyx Technologies, Advantech iLogistics, PINC, UPS, Righthand Robotics, BluJay Solutions, Locus Systems, Brightpearl, Veridian, Avetta, AIMMS, One Network Enterprises, LEGACY Supply Chain Services, Apex Supply Chain Technologies, Kuebix, SEKO Logistics, Landstar, CSX, Arviem, Tapestry Solutions, FedEx Supply Chain, DHL Supply Chain, XPO Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, NFI Logistics, XPO Logistics, GEODIS North America (OHL), Lineage Logistics, Kenco Logistic Services LLC (KLS), DSC Logistics, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), Amazon

The basic objective of the Next-Generation Supply Chain market research is to bring the major driving factors to sight. There are several driving factors which are accelerating the Next-Generation Supply Chain market in terms of demand and revenue. Several important growth factors escalating the demand of the market are pointed out in the report. Apart from that, the study also shows the impact of the major constraints of growth to the Next-Generation Supply Chain market. The opportunities and its treats are included in the report.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market

Analysis by Type:
By Technology (IoT, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Robotics, 5G, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Twin, Driverless Vehicles, Drones, Wearables, 3D Printing)

Analysis by Application:
Application I,Application II,Application III

The pandemic has had a significant impact over the Next-Generation Supply Chain market, which has been highlighted in the report. The major development trends of the industry are reviewed and analysed in the report. The Next-Generation Supply Chain market report also shows insight on the Covid-19 impact that has hampered the Next-Generation Supply Chain market. It has a classified overview of the market dynamics showing the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic effects. The market analysis shows the short-term and long-term pandemic effects. The pandemic impact differs by region and can be seen in the reported study.

Regional Coverage of Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)
Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The changes and adaptations that the Next-Generation Supply Chain market has gone through is revealed in the brief study. The study also showers light on the key aspects of the market that have changed or are changing with time. The market is volatile than ever, and the expectations for the forecasted period of the Next-Generation Supply Chain market is explained in detail.

Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-Generation Supply Chain Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Perspective (2015-2028)
2.2 Next-Generation Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028
2.2.2 Next-Generation Supply Chain Historic Market Share by Regions
2.2.3 Next-Generation Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Next-Generation Supply Chain Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Next-Generation Supply Chain Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Next-Generation Supply Chain Players by Revenue
3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Players
3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Next-Generation Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Next-Generation Supply Chain Revenue in 2020
3.3 Next-Generation Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Next-Generation Supply Chain Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Supply Chain Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To conclude the market analysis, a detailed assessment of the Next-Generation Supply Chain market’s competitors was done. The competitive identity of the market and its standing among them is clearly briefing the market standing. The study also considers the recent trends of the industry to assess the future driving factors of growth for the Next-Generation Supply Chain market. All the forecasted assumptions consider the basic competitive ecosystem, to make the report as accurate as possible. An in-depth profile of the key players is evaluated to understand the market traction, revenue scales and growth patterns for the Next-Generation Supply Chain market study.

