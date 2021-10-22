According to the Space Force, the upcoming industry meeting will not be business as usual

When Space Force authorities meet with defense contractors later this month, they will present unusually detailed intelligence about dangers to US spacecraft. “The people who are going to participate are probably going to get the largest collection of threat models that’s ever been released,” Andrew Cox, who works as the director in charge of Space Warfighting Analysis Center, stated during a webcast held by the National Security Space Association on October 1.

Cox is the leader of the SWAC, which is a new Space Force unit dedicated to wargaming and analysis. On October 27, it will host its inaugural “business fair,” with representatives from the defense and space industries in attendance. Early-warning satellites as well as how to render future systems more robust to anti-satellite missiles will be the topic of the confidential talk. In order to defend the United States and its allies against Chinese hypersonic missiles, the Space Force must begin preparing the next generation of the space sensors.

This is not going to be a typical contract opportunity briefing, according to Cox. It’s an effort to include the private sector in early discussions on the capabilities the Space Force would require in the future years. “I’ve never seen a situation where we’ve put this much effort into precise threat models that sector is going to have now in their hands to make them understand what kinds of targets and threats we need to be concerned about in the near future,” he said.

According to Cox, the models that the Space Force would share with contractors are founded on “verified threat data” from the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. However, he claims that these models do not supply all of the information the Space Force need. “Some of those models frequently come to a halt when the intelligence data ends. And we’ll have to use excellent engineering judgement to fill in the gaps. So we’ll have a lengthy discussion about that.” “We’ll speak about where these models diverge from the record and where strong engineering judgement is required to fill in puzzle pieces,” Cox added.

Typically, business development executives attend military briefings for industry, but the Space Force is stimulating companies to send technical experts and strategists to this one. Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the Space Force’s chief of space operations, will begin the briefing with his “strategic perspective,” according to Cox. “I believe he wants to see people from these companies who are similarly strategic-minded.”

Why? “Because we’re going to be discussing about what this sector needs to be like, how we interact with sector long before there’s a mandate, long before there’s a programme in place,” Cox explained. Investment portfolios in the industry will be informed by strategies. “I believe that is the type of discussion we want to have,” he remarked.