IO-Link Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Ifm Electronic, Bosch Rexforth, Rockwell Automation

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global IO-Link market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global IO-Link Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global IO-Link market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global IO-Link market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global IO-Link market through leading segments. The regional study of the global IO-Link market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global IO-Link market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global IO-Link Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global IO-Link market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the IO-Link market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

Siemens, Ifm Electronic, Bosch Rexforth, Rockwell Automation, Baumer Group, Balluff, Murrelektronik, SICK, WAGO, Turck, Wenglor, Belden, Weidmüller, Pepperl+Fuchs, Omron, Beckhoff, Carlo Gavazzi, Datalogic, MESCO

Global IO-Link Market: Type Segments

, IO-Link Master, IO-Link Sensor, Other The segment of IO-link sensor holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 41%.

Global IO-Link Market: Application Segments

Industrial Automation, Food & Beverage Industry, Control Cabinets, Other The industrial automation holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 69% of the market share.

Global IO-Link Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global IO-Link market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global IO-Link market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global IO-Link market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global IO-Link market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global IO-Link market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global IO-Link market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global IO-Link market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

Table of Contents IO-Link Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025 1 Industry Overview of IO-Link

1.1 IO-Link Market Overview

1.1.1 IO-Link Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IO-Link Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 IO-Link Market by Type

1.3.1 Global IO-Link Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global IO-Link Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 IO-Link Master

1.3.4 IO-Link Sensor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 IO-Link Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Industrial Automation

1.4.2 Food & Beverage Industry

1.4.3 Control Cabinets

1.4.4 Other 2 Global IO-Link Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global IO-Link Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Siemens

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Ifm Electronic

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Bosch Rexforth

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Rockwell Automation

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Baumer Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Balluff

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Murrelektronik

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 SICK

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 WAGO

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Turck

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IO-Link Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Wenglor

3.12 Belden

3.13 Weidmüller

3.14 Pepperl+Fuchs

3.15 Omron

3.16 Beckhoff

3.17 Carlo Gavazzi

3.18 Datalogic

3.19 MESCO 4 Global IO-Link Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global IO-Link Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of IO-Link in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IO-Link 5 North America IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 6 Europe IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 7 China IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 8 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 9 Central & South America IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 10 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019) 11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global IO-Link Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global IO-Link Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future 12 IO-Link Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

