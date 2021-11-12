Chicory Ingredient Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027-BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands)

Complete study of the global Chicory Ingredient market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Chicory Ingredient industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Chicory Ingredient production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Leaves, Root, Flowers, Seeds
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands), Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China), Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China), The Tierra Group (US), The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan), Novagreen Inc. (Canada), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chicory Ingredient
1.2 Chicory Ingredient Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Leaves
1.2.3 Root
1.2.4 Flowers
1.2.5 Seeds
1.3 Chicory Ingredient Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Chicory Ingredient Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Chicory Ingredient Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Chicory Ingredient Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Chicory Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Chicory Ingredient Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Chicory Ingredient Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Chicory Ingredient Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chicory Ingredient Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Chicory Ingredient Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Chicory Ingredient Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Chicory Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Chicory Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Chicory Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Chicory Ingredient Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Chicory Ingredient Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Chicory Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Chicory Ingredient Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Chicory Ingredient Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Chicory Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Chicory Ingredient Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Chicory Ingredient Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Chicory Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Chicory Ingredient Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Chicory Ingredient Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Chicory Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Chicory Ingredient Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Chicory Ingredient Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Chicory Ingredient Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Chicory Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Chicory Ingredient Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Chicory Ingredient Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Chicory Ingredient Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Chicory Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Chicory Ingredient Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany)
6.1.1 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information
6.1.2 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.1.5 BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium)
6.2.1 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) Corporation Information
6.2.2 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands)
6.3.1 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands) Corporation Information
6.3.2 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)
6.4.1 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information
6.4.2 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Baiyin Xirui Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China)
6.5.1 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China) Corporation Information
6.5.2 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China) Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.5.5 Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co, LTD (China) Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 The Tierra Group (US)
6.6.1 The Tierra Group (US) Corporation Information
6.6.2 The Tierra Group (US) Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 The Tierra Group (US) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 The Tierra Group (US) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.6.5 The Tierra Group (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
6.6.1 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information
6.6.2 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.7.5 The Qinghai Weide Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan)
6.8.1 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information
6.8.2 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 Novagreen Inc. (Canada)
6.9.1 Novagreen Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
6.9.2 Novagreen Inc. (Canada) Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 Novagreen Inc. (Canada) Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Novagreen Inc. (Canada) Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.9.5 Novagreen Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt
6.10.1 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Corporation Information
6.10.2 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Chicory Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Chicory Ingredient Product Portfolio
6.10.5 PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Recent Developments/Updates 7 Chicory Ingredient Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Chicory Ingredient Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chicory Ingredient
7.4 Chicory Ingredient Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Chicory Ingredient Distributors List
8.3 Chicory Ingredient Customers 9 Chicory Ingredient Market Dynamics
9.1 Chicory Ingredient Industry Trends
9.2 Chicory Ingredient Growth Drivers
9.3 Chicory Ingredient Market Challenges
9.4 Chicory Ingredient Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Chicory Ingredient Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Chicory Ingredient by Type (2022-2027)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chicory Ingredient by Type (2022-2027)
10.2 Chicory Ingredient Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Chicory Ingredient by Application (2022-2027)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chicory Ingredient by Application (2022-2027)
10.3 Chicory Ingredient Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Chicory Ingredient by Region (2022-2027)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chicory Ingredient by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
