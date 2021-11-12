Frozen Snack Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, Market size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2021-2027-Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Complete study of the global Frozen Snack market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Frozen Snack industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Frozen Snack production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Vegetables and Fruits, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery Products, Meat Substitutes, Frozen Desserts and Confectionery, Others
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India), BRF S.A. (Brazil), General Mills (US), Home Market Foods, Inc. (US), Unilever plc (UK), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada), Tyson Foods Inc. (US), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Europastry, S.A. (Spain), Flowers Foods (US), JBS S.A. (Brazil), McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Snack
1.2 Frozen Snack Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Frozen Snack Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Vegetables and Fruits
1.2.3 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
1.2.4 Bakery Products
1.2.5 Meat Substitutes
1.2.6 Frozen Desserts and Confectionery
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Frozen Snack Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Frozen Snack Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Frozen Snack Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Frozen Snack Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Frozen Snack Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Frozen Snack Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Frozen Snack Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Frozen Snack Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Frozen Snack Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Frozen Snack Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Frozen Snack Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Frozen Snack Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Frozen Snack Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Frozen Snack Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Frozen Snack Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Frozen Snack Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Frozen Snack Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Frozen Snack Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Frozen Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Frozen Snack Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Frozen Snack Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Frozen Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Frozen Snack Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Frozen Snack Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Frozen Snack Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Frozen Snack Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Frozen Snack Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Frozen Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Frozen Snack Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Frozen Snack Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Frozen Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Snack Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Frozen Snack Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Frozen Snack Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Frozen Snack Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Frozen Snack Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Frozen Snack Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Frozen Snack Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Frozen Snack Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Frozen Snack Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Frozen Snack Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
6.1.1 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) Corporation Information
6.1.2 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.1.5 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US)
6.2.1 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US) Corporation Information
6.2.2 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.2.5 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 The Kraft Heinz Company (US)
6.3.1 The Kraft Heinz Company (US) Corporation Information
6.3.2 The Kraft Heinz Company (US) Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 The Kraft Heinz Company (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 The Kraft Heinz Company (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.3.5 The Kraft Heinz Company (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India)
6.4.1 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India) Corporation Information
6.4.2 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India) Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd (India) Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 BRF S.A. (Brazil)
6.5.1 BRF S.A. (Brazil) Corporation Information
6.5.2 BRF S.A. (Brazil) Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 BRF S.A. (Brazil) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 BRF S.A. (Brazil) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.5.5 BRF S.A. (Brazil) Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 General Mills (US)
6.6.1 General Mills (US) Corporation Information
6.6.2 General Mills (US) Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 General Mills (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 General Mills (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.6.5 General Mills (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US)
6.6.1 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US) Corporation Information
6.6.2 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.7.5 Home Market Foods, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Unilever plc (UK)
6.8.1 Unilever plc (UK) Corporation Information
6.8.2 Unilever plc (UK) Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Unilever plc (UK) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Unilever plc (UK) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Unilever plc (UK) Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)
6.9.1 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
6.9.2 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.9.5 Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Tyson Foods Inc. (US)
6.10.1 Tyson Foods Inc. (US) Corporation Information
6.10.2 Tyson Foods Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Tyson Foods Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Tyson Foods Inc. (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Tyson Foods Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.11 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)
6.11.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) Corporation Information
6.11.2 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) Frozen Snack Description and Business Overview
6.11.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.11.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.11.5 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
6.12 Europastry, S.A. (Spain)
6.12.1 Europastry, S.A. (Spain) Corporation Information
6.12.2 Europastry, S.A. (Spain) Frozen Snack Description and Business Overview
6.12.3 Europastry, S.A. (Spain) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.12.4 Europastry, S.A. (Spain) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.12.5 Europastry, S.A. (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates
6.13 Flowers Foods (US)
6.13.1 Flowers Foods (US) Corporation Information
6.13.2 Flowers Foods (US) Frozen Snack Description and Business Overview
6.13.3 Flowers Foods (US) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.13.4 Flowers Foods (US) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.13.5 Flowers Foods (US) Recent Developments/Updates
6.14 JBS S.A. (Brazil)
6.14.1 JBS S.A. (Brazil) Corporation Information
6.14.2 JBS S.A. (Brazil) Frozen Snack Description and Business Overview
6.14.3 JBS S.A. (Brazil) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.14.4 JBS S.A. (Brazil) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.14.5 JBS S.A. (Brazil) Recent Developments/Updates
6.15 McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
6.15.1 McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Corporation Information
6.15.2 McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Frozen Snack Description and Business Overview
6.15.3 McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Frozen Snack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.15.4 McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Frozen Snack Product Portfolio
6.15.5 McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates 7 Frozen Snack Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Frozen Snack Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Frozen Snack
7.4 Frozen Snack Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Frozen Snack Distributors List
8.3 Frozen Snack Customers 9 Frozen Snack Market Dynamics
9.1 Frozen Snack Industry Trends
9.2 Frozen Snack Growth Drivers
9.3 Frozen Snack Market Challenges
9.4 Frozen Snack Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Frozen Snack Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Frozen Snack by Type (2022-2027)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Frozen Snack by Type (2022-2027)
10.2 Frozen Snack Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Frozen Snack by Application (2022-2027)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Frozen Snack by Application (2022-2027)
10.3 Frozen Snack Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Frozen Snack by Region (2022-2027)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Frozen Snack by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
