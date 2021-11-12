Flavored Tea Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027-Twining and Company Limited. (U.K), Numi Inc. (U.S.), ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.)

Complete study of the global Flavored Tea market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Flavored Tea industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Flavored Tea production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Flavored Tea market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Black Tea, Green Tea, White Tea, Others
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Twining and Company Limited. (U.K), Numi Inc. (U.S.), ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), The Unilever Group (U.K), Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland), R.C. Bigelow, Celestial Seasonings, Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.), Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.)
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flavored Tea
1.2 Flavored Tea Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Flavored Tea Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Black Tea
1.2.3 Green Tea
1.2.4 White Tea
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Flavored Tea Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Flavored Tea Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Flavored Tea Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Flavored Tea Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Flavored Tea Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Flavored Tea Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Flavored Tea Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Flavored Tea Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Flavored Tea Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Flavored Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Flavored Tea Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Flavored Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Flavored Tea Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Flavored Tea Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Flavored Tea Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Flavored Tea Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Flavored Tea Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Flavored Tea Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Flavored Tea Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Flavored Tea Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Flavored Tea Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Flavored Tea Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Flavored Tea Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Flavored Tea Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Flavored Tea Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Flavored Tea Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Flavored Tea Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Flavored Tea Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Flavored Tea Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Flavored Tea Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Flavored Tea Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Flavored Tea Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Flavored Tea Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Flavored Tea Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Flavored Tea Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Flavored Tea Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Flavored Tea Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Flavored Tea Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Flavored Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Flavored Tea Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Flavored Tea Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K)
6.1.1 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K) Corporation Information
6.1.2 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K) Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.1.5 Twining and Company Limited. (U.K) Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Numi Inc. (U.S.)
6.2.1 Numi Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information
6.2.2 Numi Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Numi Inc. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Numi Inc. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Numi Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.)
6.3.1 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information
6.3.2 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.3.5 ITO EN (North America) Inc. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India)
6.4.1 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India) Corporation Information
6.4.2 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India) Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India) Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 The Unilever Group (U.K)
6.5.1 The Unilever Group (U.K) Corporation Information
6.5.2 The Unilever Group (U.K) Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 The Unilever Group (U.K) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 The Unilever Group (U.K) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.5.5 The Unilever Group (U.K) Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland)
6.6.1 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland) Corporation Information
6.6.2 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland) Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland) Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 R.C. Bigelow
6.6.1 R.C. Bigelow Corporation Information
6.6.2 R.C. Bigelow Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 R.C. Bigelow Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 R.C. Bigelow Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.7.5 R.C. Bigelow Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 Celestial Seasonings
6.8.1 Celestial Seasonings Corporation Information
6.8.2 Celestial Seasonings Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 Celestial Seasonings Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Celestial Seasonings Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.8.5 Celestial Seasonings Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.)
6.9.1 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.) Corporation Information
6.9.2 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.) Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.9.5 Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.)
6.10.1 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.) Corporation Information
6.10.2 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.) Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.) Flavored Tea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.) Flavored Tea Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Mighty Leaf Tea Company (U.S.) Recent Developments/Updates 7 Flavored Tea Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Flavored Tea Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flavored Tea
7.4 Flavored Tea Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Flavored Tea Distributors List
8.3 Flavored Tea Customers 9 Flavored Tea Market Dynamics
9.1 Flavored Tea Industry Trends
9.2 Flavored Tea Growth Drivers
9.3 Flavored Tea Market Challenges
9.4 Flavored Tea Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Flavored Tea Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flavored Tea by Type (2022-2027)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flavored Tea by Type (2022-2027)
10.2 Flavored Tea Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flavored Tea by Application (2022-2027)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flavored Tea by Application (2022-2027)
10.3 Flavored Tea Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flavored Tea by Region (2022-2027)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flavored Tea by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
“