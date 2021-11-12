Polyisocyanates Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Covestro AG, BASF, Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical)

“

The report titled Global Polyisocyanates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyisocyanates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyisocyanates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyisocyanates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyisocyanates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyisocyanates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyisocyanates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyisocyanates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyisocyanates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyisocyanates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyisocyanates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyisocyanates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Covestro AG, BASF, Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical), DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort), Vencorex, Mitsui Chemicals, Tosoh Specialty Chemicals, Doxu Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Aromatic Polyisocyanate

Aliphatic Polyisocyanate

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coating

Adhesive

PU Foam

Other



The Polyisocyanates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyisocyanates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyisocyanates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyisocyanates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyisocyanates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyisocyanates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyisocyanates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyisocyanates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyisocyanates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyisocyanates

1.2 Polyisocyanates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisocyanates Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aromatic Polyisocyanate

1.2.3 Aliphatic Polyisocyanate

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Polyisocyanates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 PU Foam

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyisocyanates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyisocyanates Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyisocyanates Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyisocyanates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyisocyanates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyisocyanates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyisocyanates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyisocyanates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyisocyanates Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyisocyanates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyisocyanates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyisocyanates Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyisocyanates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyisocyanates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyisocyanates Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyisocyanates Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyisocyanates Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyisocyanates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyisocyanates Production

3.4.1 North America Polyisocyanates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyisocyanates Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyisocyanates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyisocyanates Production

3.6.1 China Polyisocyanates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyisocyanates Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyisocyanates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyisocyanates Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyisocyanates Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanates Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyisocyanates Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyisocyanates Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyisocyanates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyisocyanates Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyisocyanates Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Covestro AG

7.1.1 Covestro AG Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro AG Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Covestro AG Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical)

7.3.1 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical) Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical) Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical) Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sea Chief Group(Johnson Fine Chemical) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort)

7.4.1 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort) Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.4.2 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort) Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort) Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DIC Corporation(Color & Comfort) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Vencorex

7.5.1 Vencorex Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vencorex Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Vencorex Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Vencorex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Vencorex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsui Chemicals

7.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsui Chemicals Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals

7.7.1 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Doxu Chemicals

7.8.1 Doxu Chemicals Polyisocyanates Corporation Information

7.8.2 Doxu Chemicals Polyisocyanates Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Doxu Chemicals Polyisocyanates Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Doxu Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Doxu Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyisocyanates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyisocyanates Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyisocyanates

8.4 Polyisocyanates Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyisocyanates Distributors List

9.3 Polyisocyanates Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyisocyanates Industry Trends

10.2 Polyisocyanates Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyisocyanates Market Challenges

10.4 Polyisocyanates Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyisocyanates by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyisocyanates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyisocyanates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyisocyanates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyisocyanates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyisocyanates

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanates by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanates by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanates by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanates by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyisocyanates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyisocyanates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyisocyanates by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanates by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

