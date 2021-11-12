Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Covestro AG, Wanhua, Bayer

“

The report titled Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyisocyanate Hardener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyisocyanate Hardener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Covestro AG, Wanhua, Bayer, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU, Tosoh Specialty Chemicals, Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology, AEKYUNG Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

TDI Polyisocyanate Hardener

HDI Polyisocyanate Hardener



Market Segmentation by Application:

Coating

Ink

Binder

Injection Molding

Other



The Polyisocyanate Hardener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyisocyanate Hardener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyisocyanate Hardener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyisocyanate Hardener market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyisocyanate Hardener

1.2 Polyisocyanate Hardener Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 TDI Polyisocyanate Hardener

1.2.3 HDI Polyisocyanate Hardener

1.3 Polyisocyanate Hardener Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Ink

1.3.4 Binder

1.3.5 Injection Molding

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyisocyanate Hardener Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyisocyanate Hardener Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyisocyanate Hardener Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Production

3.4.1 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyisocyanate Hardener Production

3.6.1 China Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyisocyanate Hardener Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyisocyanate Hardener Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Covestro AG

7.1.1 Covestro AG Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.1.2 Covestro AG Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Covestro AG Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Wanhua

7.2.1 Wanhua Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wanhua Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Wanhua Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Wanhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Wanhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bayer

7.3.1 Bayer Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bayer Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bayer Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bayer Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Asahi Kasei

7.5.1 Asahi Kasei Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.5.2 Asahi Kasei Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Asahi Kasei Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NPU

7.6.1 NPU Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.6.2 NPU Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NPU Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NPU Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NPU Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals

7.7.1 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology

7.8.1 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.8.2 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Guangzhou Guanzhi New Material Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AEKYUNG Chemical

7.9.1 AEKYUNG Chemical Polyisocyanate Hardener Corporation Information

7.9.2 AEKYUNG Chemical Polyisocyanate Hardener Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AEKYUNG Chemical Polyisocyanate Hardener Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AEKYUNG Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AEKYUNG Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyisocyanate Hardener Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyisocyanate Hardener Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyisocyanate Hardener

8.4 Polyisocyanate Hardener Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyisocyanate Hardener Distributors List

9.3 Polyisocyanate Hardener Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyisocyanate Hardener Industry Trends

10.2 Polyisocyanate Hardener Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Challenges

10.4 Polyisocyanate Hardener Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyisocyanate Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyisocyanate Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyisocyanate Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyisocyanate Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyisocyanate Hardener

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyisocyanate Hardener by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

