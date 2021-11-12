Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, NPU

“

The report titled Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market

market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) report. The leading players of the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, NPU, Wanhua, Bayer, Huntsman, Covestro AG, Tosoh Specialty Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Content 28%-29%

Content 29%-30%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Soft Foam Products

Semi-rigid Foam Products

Elastomer Prepolymer

Sealant Prepolymer

Adhesive Prepolymer

Coating Prepolymer



The Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI)

1.2 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Content 28%-29%

1.2.3 Content 29%-30%

1.3 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Soft Foam Products

1.3.3 Semi-rigid Foam Products

1.3.4 Elastomer Prepolymer

1.3.5 Sealant Prepolymer

1.3.6 Adhesive Prepolymer

1.3.7 Coating Prepolymer

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production

3.4.1 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production

3.6.1 China Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production

3.7.1 Japan Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals

7.1.1 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NPU

7.3.1 NPU Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 NPU Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NPU Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NPU Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NPU Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Wanhua

7.4.1 Wanhua Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wanhua Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Wanhua Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Wanhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Wanhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bayer

7.5.1 Bayer Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bayer Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bayer Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bayer Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bayer Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Huntsman

7.6.1 Huntsman Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huntsman Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Huntsman Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Covestro AG

7.7.1 Covestro AG Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Covestro AG Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Covestro AG Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals

7.8.1 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tosoh Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI)

8.4 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Distributors List

9.3 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Industry Trends

10.2 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Growth Drivers

10.3 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Challenges

10.4 Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Liquified Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(Liquified-MDI) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”