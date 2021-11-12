Intubation Accessories Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Medtronic, Smiths Group, Armstrong Medical

“

The report titled Global Intubation Accessories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intubation Accessories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intubation Accessories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intubation Accessories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intubation Accessories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intubation Accessories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intubation Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intubation Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intubation Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intubation Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intubation Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intubation Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Smiths Group, Armstrong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, SunMed Vyaire Medical, VBM Medizintechnik, BD, Bactiguard Holding, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Innovative Surface Technologies, Medis Medical, Flexicare, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Market Segmentation by Product: Supraglottic Devices

Infra-Glottic Devices

Laryngoscopes

Resuscitators

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: General Anesthesia

Respiratory Care

Surgery

Others



The Intubation Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intubation Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intubation Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intubation Accessories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intubation Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intubation Accessories market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intubation Accessories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intubation Accessories market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intubation Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Intubation Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Supraglottic Devices

1.2.3 Infra-Glottic Devices

1.2.4 Laryngoscopes

1.2.5 Resuscitators

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intubation Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 General Anesthesia

1.3.3 Respiratory Care

1.3.4 Surgery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intubation Accessories Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Intubation Accessories Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Intubation Accessories Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Intubation Accessories Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Intubation Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intubation Accessories Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Intubation Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Intubation Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intubation Accessories Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Intubation Accessories Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Intubation Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Intubation Accessories Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Intubation Accessories Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Intubation Accessories Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intubation Accessories Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Intubation Accessories Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Intubation Accessories Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Intubation Accessories Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Intubation Accessories Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Intubation Accessories Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Intubation Accessories Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Intubation Accessories Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Intubation Accessories Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intubation Accessories Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Intubation Accessories Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Intubation Accessories Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Intubation Accessories Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intubation Accessories Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Intubation Accessories Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Intubation Accessories Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Intubation Accessories Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Intubation Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Intubation Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Intubation Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intubation Accessories Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Intubation Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Intubation Accessories Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Intubation Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Intubation Accessories Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Intubation Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Intubation Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Intubation Accessories Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Intubation Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Intubation Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Intubation Accessories Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Intubation Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Intubation Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Intubation Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Medtronic Overview

11.1.3 Medtronic Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Medtronic Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.2 Smiths Group

11.2.1 Smiths Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Smiths Group Overview

11.2.3 Smiths Group Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Smiths Group Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Smiths Group Recent Developments

11.3 Armstrong Medical

11.3.1 Armstrong Medical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Armstrong Medical Overview

11.3.3 Armstrong Medical Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Armstrong Medical Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Armstrong Medical Recent Developments

11.4 Teleflex Incorporated

11.4.1 Teleflex Incorporated Corporation Information

11.4.2 Teleflex Incorporated Overview

11.4.3 Teleflex Incorporated Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Teleflex Incorporated Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Teleflex Incorporated Recent Developments

11.5 SunMed Vyaire Medical

11.5.1 SunMed Vyaire Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 SunMed Vyaire Medical Overview

11.5.3 SunMed Vyaire Medical Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 SunMed Vyaire Medical Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 SunMed Vyaire Medical Recent Developments

11.6 VBM Medizintechnik

11.6.1 VBM Medizintechnik Corporation Information

11.6.2 VBM Medizintechnik Overview

11.6.3 VBM Medizintechnik Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 VBM Medizintechnik Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 VBM Medizintechnik Recent Developments

11.7 BD

11.7.1 BD Corporation Information

11.7.2 BD Overview

11.7.3 BD Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 BD Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 BD Recent Developments

11.8 Bactiguard Holding

11.8.1 Bactiguard Holding Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bactiguard Holding Overview

11.8.3 Bactiguard Holding Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Bactiguard Holding Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Bactiguard Holding Recent Developments

11.9 Hospiteknik Healthcare

11.9.1 Hospiteknik Healthcare Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hospiteknik Healthcare Overview

11.9.3 Hospiteknik Healthcare Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hospiteknik Healthcare Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Hospiteknik Healthcare Recent Developments

11.10 Innovative Surface Technologies

11.10.1 Innovative Surface Technologies Corporation Information

11.10.2 Innovative Surface Technologies Overview

11.10.3 Innovative Surface Technologies Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Innovative Surface Technologies Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Innovative Surface Technologies Recent Developments

11.11 Medis Medical

11.11.1 Medis Medical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Medis Medical Overview

11.11.3 Medis Medical Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Medis Medical Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Medis Medical Recent Developments

11.12 Flexicare

11.12.1 Flexicare Corporation Information

11.12.2 Flexicare Overview

11.12.3 Flexicare Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Flexicare Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Flexicare Recent Developments

11.13 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

11.13.1 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.13.3 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Intubation Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Intubation Accessories Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Intubation Accessories Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Intubation Accessories Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Intubation Accessories Production Mode & Process

12.4 Intubation Accessories Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Intubation Accessories Sales Channels

12.4.2 Intubation Accessories Distributors

12.5 Intubation Accessories Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Intubation Accessories Industry Trends

13.2 Intubation Accessories Market Drivers

13.3 Intubation Accessories Market Challenges

13.4 Intubation Accessories Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Intubation Accessories Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”