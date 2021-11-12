Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027-AST Bearings (USA), Schaeffler Group (Germany), SKF (Sweden)

Complete study of the global Automotive Thrust Bearing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Thrust Bearing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Thrust Bearing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Thrust Bearing market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Iron Roller Type, Copper Roller Type, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
AST Bearings (USA), Schaeffler Group (Germany), SKF (Sweden), JTEKT (Japan), TIMKEN (USA), C&U GROUP (China), China Mos Group (China), China Wanxiang Group (China), Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China), HARBIN Bearing (China), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), NMB Technologies (Japan), NSK (Japan), NTN (Japan), Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China), XIBEI BEARING (China), Wafangdian Bearing Group (China), Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China)
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Thrust Bearing
1.2 Automotive Thrust Bearing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Iron Roller Type
1.2.3 Copper Roller Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Automotive Thrust Bearing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Thrust Bearing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Thrust Bearing Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Automotive Thrust Bearing Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Automotive Thrust Bearing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 AST Bearings (USA)
7.1.1 AST Bearings (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.1.2 AST Bearings (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.1.3 AST Bearings (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 AST Bearings (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 AST Bearings (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Schaeffler Group (Germany)
7.2.1 Schaeffler Group (Germany) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.2.2 Schaeffler Group (Germany) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Schaeffler Group (Germany) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Schaeffler Group (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Schaeffler Group (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 SKF (Sweden)
7.3.1 SKF (Sweden) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.3.2 SKF (Sweden) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.3.3 SKF (Sweden) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 SKF (Sweden) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 SKF (Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 JTEKT (Japan)
7.4.1 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.4.2 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.4.3 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 JTEKT (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 JTEKT (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 TIMKEN (USA)
7.5.1 TIMKEN (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.5.2 TIMKEN (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.5.3 TIMKEN (USA) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 TIMKEN (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 TIMKEN (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 C&U GROUP (China)
7.6.1 C&U GROUP (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.6.2 C&U GROUP (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.6.3 C&U GROUP (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 C&U GROUP (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 C&U GROUP (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 China Mos Group (China)
7.7.1 China Mos Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.7.2 China Mos Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.7.3 China Mos Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 China Mos Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 China Mos Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 China Wanxiang Group (China)
7.8.1 China Wanxiang Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.8.2 China Wanxiang Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.8.3 China Wanxiang Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 China Wanxiang Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 China Wanxiang Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China)
7.9.1 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.9.2 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Fujian Longxi Bearing (Group) (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 HARBIN Bearing (China)
7.10.1 HARBIN Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.10.2 HARBIN Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.10.3 HARBIN Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 HARBIN Bearing (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 HARBIN Bearing (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)
7.11.1 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.11.2 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.11.3 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 NMB Technologies (Japan)
7.12.1 NMB Technologies (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.12.2 NMB Technologies (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.12.3 NMB Technologies (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 NMB Technologies (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 NMB Technologies (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 NSK (Japan)
7.13.1 NSK (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.13.2 NSK (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.13.3 NSK (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 NSK (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 NSK (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 NTN (Japan)
7.14.1 NTN (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.14.2 NTN (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.14.3 NTN (Japan) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 NTN (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 NTN (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.15 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China)
7.15.1 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.15.2 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.15.3 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.16 XIBEI BEARING (China)
7.16.1 XIBEI BEARING (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.16.2 XIBEI BEARING (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.16.3 XIBEI BEARING (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 XIBEI BEARING (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 XIBEI BEARING (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.17 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China)
7.17.1 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.17.2 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Wafangdian Bearing Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.18 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China)
7.18.1 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Corporation Information
7.18.2 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China) Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing (China) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Thrust Bearing Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Automotive Thrust Bearing Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Thrust Bearing
8.4 Automotive Thrust Bearing Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Automotive Thrust Bearing Distributors List
9.3 Automotive Thrust Bearing Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Automotive Thrust Bearing Industry Trends
10.2 Automotive Thrust Bearing Growth Drivers
10.3 Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Challenges
10.4 Automotive Thrust Bearing Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Automotive Thrust Bearing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Thrust Bearing
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Thrust Bearing by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
