Handheld Vacuums Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

The report titled Global Handheld Vacuums Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Vacuums market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Vacuums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Vacuums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Vacuums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Vacuums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Vacuums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Vacuums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Karcher

Market Segmentation by Product: Cordless Vacuums

Cord Vacuums



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Handheld Vacuums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Vacuums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Vacuums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Vacuums market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Vacuums industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Vacuums market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Vacuums Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums

1.2.3 Cord Vacuums

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Vacuums Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Vacuums Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc

11.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Overview

11.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Developments

11.2 Bissell

11.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bissell Overview

11.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.2.5 Bissell Recent Developments

11.3 RYOBI

11.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

11.3.2 RYOBI Overview

11.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.3.5 RYOBI Recent Developments

11.4 Bosch

11.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bosch Overview

11.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.4.5 Bosch Recent Developments

11.5 GreenWorks

11.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information

11.5.2 GreenWorks Overview

11.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Developments

11.6 WORX

11.6.1 WORX Corporation Information

11.6.2 WORX Overview

11.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.6.5 WORX Recent Developments

11.7 Panasonic

11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Panasonic Overview

11.7.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.8 RIDGID

11.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

11.8.2 RIDGID Overview

11.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.8.5 RIDGID Recent Developments

11.9 Hoover

11.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hoover Overview

11.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.9.5 Hoover Recent Developments

11.10 Wagan

11.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wagan Overview

11.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.10.5 Wagan Recent Developments

11.11 Dyson

11.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dyson Overview

11.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.11.5 Dyson Recent Developments

11.12 SharkNinja

11.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

11.12.2 SharkNinja Overview

11.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments

11.13 VacLife

11.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information

11.13.2 VacLife Overview

11.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.13.5 VacLife Recent Developments

11.14 Eufy

11.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information

11.14.2 Eufy Overview

11.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.14.5 Eufy Recent Developments

11.15 Philips

11.15.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.15.2 Philips Overview

11.15.3 Philips Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Philips Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.15.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.16 Russell Hobbs

11.16.1 Russell Hobbs Corporation Information

11.16.2 Russell Hobbs Overview

11.16.3 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.16.5 Russell Hobbs Recent Developments

11.17 Karcher

11.17.1 Karcher Corporation Information

11.17.2 Karcher Overview

11.17.3 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.17.5 Karcher Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Handheld Vacuums Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Handheld Vacuums Production Mode & Process

12.4 Handheld Vacuums Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Handheld Vacuums Sales Channels

12.4.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors

12.5 Handheld Vacuums Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Handheld Vacuums Industry Trends

13.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Drivers

13.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges

13.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Handheld Vacuums Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

