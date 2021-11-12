Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027-BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA), ContiTech North America (USA), ContiTech (Germany)

Complete study of the global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Transmission Drive Chain production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Roller Chain, Leaf Chain, Flat-Top Chain, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA), ContiTech North America (USA), ContiTech (Germany), CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic), Daido Sittipol (Thailand), Dayco (USA), Daytec (Brazil), Dimo Castings (India), Forbo Siegling (Mexico), Forjanor (Spain), Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China), Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China), Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia), L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India), New Contiland Manufacturing (China), Renold (Germany), Star Transmission (Romania), Suzhou Universal Group (China), Thermoid (USA), TIC ROULUNDS (Italy), Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China)
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain
1.2 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Roller Chain
1.2.3 Leaf Chain
1.2.4 Flat-Top Chain
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA)
7.1.1 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.1.2 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.1.3 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 BorgWarner Morse Systems (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 ContiTech North America (USA)
7.2.1 ContiTech North America (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.2.2 ContiTech North America (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.2.3 ContiTech North America (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 ContiTech North America (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 ContiTech North America (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 ContiTech (Germany)
7.3.1 ContiTech (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.3.2 ContiTech (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.3.3 ContiTech (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 ContiTech (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 ContiTech (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic)
7.4.1 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.4.2 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.4.3 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 CZ a.s. divize Auto (Czech Republic) Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Daido Sittipol (Thailand)
7.5.1 Daido Sittipol (Thailand) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.5.2 Daido Sittipol (Thailand) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Daido Sittipol (Thailand) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Daido Sittipol (Thailand) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Daido Sittipol (Thailand) Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Dayco (USA)
7.6.1 Dayco (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.6.2 Dayco (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Dayco (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Dayco (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Dayco (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 Daytec (Brazil)
7.7.1 Daytec (Brazil) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.7.2 Daytec (Brazil) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Daytec (Brazil) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Daytec (Brazil) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Daytec (Brazil) Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Dimo Castings (India)
7.8.1 Dimo Castings (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.8.2 Dimo Castings (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Dimo Castings (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Dimo Castings (India) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Dimo Castings (India) Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Forbo Siegling (Mexico)
7.9.1 Forbo Siegling (Mexico) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.9.2 Forbo Siegling (Mexico) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Forbo Siegling (Mexico) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Forbo Siegling (Mexico) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Forbo Siegling (Mexico) Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 Forjanor (Spain)
7.10.1 Forjanor (Spain) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.10.2 Forjanor (Spain) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Forjanor (Spain) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Forjanor (Spain) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Forjanor (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China)
7.11.1 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.11.2 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Gaotang Jinxiang Auto Parts (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China)
7.12.1 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.12.2 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Jiaxing Hexin Automotive Parts (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia)
7.13.1 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.13.2 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia) Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Kee Fatt Industries (Malaysia) Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India)
7.14.1 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.14.2 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.14.3 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India) Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros (India) Recent Developments/Updates
7.15 New Contiland Manufacturing (China)
7.15.1 New Contiland Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.15.2 New Contiland Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.15.3 New Contiland Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 New Contiland Manufacturing (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 New Contiland Manufacturing (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.16 Renold (Germany)
7.16.1 Renold (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.16.2 Renold (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Renold (Germany) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Renold (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Renold (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates
7.17 Star Transmission (Romania)
7.17.1 Star Transmission (Romania) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.17.2 Star Transmission (Romania) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Star Transmission (Romania) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Star Transmission (Romania) Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Star Transmission (Romania) Recent Developments/Updates
7.18 Suzhou Universal Group (China)
7.18.1 Suzhou Universal Group (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.18.2 Suzhou Universal Group (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Suzhou Universal Group (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Suzhou Universal Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Suzhou Universal Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.19 Thermoid (USA)
7.19.1 Thermoid (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.19.2 Thermoid (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Thermoid (USA) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Thermoid (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Thermoid (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.20 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy)
7.20.1 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.20.2 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.20.3 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy) Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 TIC ROULUNDS (Italy) Recent Developments/Updates
7.21 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China)
7.21.1 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Corporation Information
7.21.2 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Product Portfolio
7.21.3 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China) Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.21.4 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.21.5 Zhoushan Aosheng Auto Transmission Belt Manufacturing (China) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain
8.4 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Distributors List
9.3 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Industry Trends
10.2 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Growth Drivers
10.3 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Challenges
10.4 Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Automotive Transmission Drive Chain Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Transmission Drive Chain by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
