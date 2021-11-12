Automotive Window Glass Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027-AGC (Japan), Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France), DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Complete study of the global Automotive Window Glass market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Window Glass industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Window Glass production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Window Glass market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Windscreens Glass, Side and Rear Windows Glass, Glass Panel Roof Glass, Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
AGC (Japan), Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), Guardian Industries (USA), Hori Glass (Japan), Ishizaki Honten (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Pilkington Automotive (Japan), VUTEQ (Japan), Xinyi Glass Holding (China)
Enquire For Customization In the Report:
Frequently Asked Questions
- Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?
- Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?
- Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?
- What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?
- Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Window Glass
1.2 Automotive Window Glass Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Windscreens Glass
1.2.3 Side and Rear Windows Glass
1.2.4 Glass Panel Roof Glass
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Automotive Window Glass Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Automotive Window Glass Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Automotive Window Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Automotive Window Glass Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Window Glass Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Automotive Window Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Automotive Window Glass Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Window Glass Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Automotive Window Glass Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Automotive Window Glass Production
3.4.1 North America Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Automotive Window Glass Production
3.5.1 Europe Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Automotive Window Glass Production
3.6.1 China Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Automotive Window Glass Production
3.7.1 Japan Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Automotive Window Glass Production
3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Automotive Window Glass Production
3.9.1 India Automotive Window Glass Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Window Glass Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Automotive Window Glass Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Automotive Window Glass Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 AGC (Japan)
7.1.1 AGC (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.1.2 AGC (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.1.3 AGC (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 AGC (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 AGC (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)
7.2.1 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.2.2 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France) Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA)
7.3.1 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.3.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.3.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China)
7.4.1 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.4.2 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China) Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Guardian Industries (USA)
7.5.1 Guardian Industries (USA) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.5.2 Guardian Industries (USA) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Guardian Industries (USA) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Guardian Industries (USA) Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Guardian Industries (USA) Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Hori Glass (Japan)
7.6.1 Hori Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.6.2 Hori Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Hori Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Hori Glass (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Hori Glass (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 Ishizaki Honten (Japan)
7.7.1 Ishizaki Honten (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.7.2 Ishizaki Honten (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Ishizaki Honten (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Ishizaki Honten (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Ishizaki Honten (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)
7.8.1 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.8.2 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Pilkington Automotive (Japan)
7.9.1 Pilkington Automotive (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.9.2 Pilkington Automotive (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Pilkington Automotive (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Pilkington Automotive (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Pilkington Automotive (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 VUTEQ (Japan)
7.10.1 VUTEQ (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.10.2 VUTEQ (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.10.3 VUTEQ (Japan) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 VUTEQ (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 VUTEQ (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 Xinyi Glass Holding (China)
7.11.1 Xinyi Glass Holding (China) Automotive Window Glass Corporation Information
7.11.2 Xinyi Glass Holding (China) Automotive Window Glass Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Xinyi Glass Holding (China) Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Xinyi Glass Holding (China) Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Xinyi Glass Holding (China) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive Window Glass Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Automotive Window Glass Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Window Glass
8.4 Automotive Window Glass Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Automotive Window Glass Distributors List
9.3 Automotive Window Glass Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Automotive Window Glass Industry Trends
10.2 Automotive Window Glass Growth Drivers
10.3 Automotive Window Glass Market Challenges
10.4 Automotive Window Glass Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Window Glass by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Automotive Window Glass Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive Window Glass
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Window Glass by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Window Glass by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Window Glass by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Window Glass by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Window Glass by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Window Glass by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Window Glass by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Window Glass by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
