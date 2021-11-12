Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027-Denso, Mahle, Valeo

Complete study of the global Powertrain Heat Exchanger market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Powertrain Heat Exchanger industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Powertrain Heat Exchanger production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Radiator, Intercooler, Oil Cooler, EGR Cooler
Segment by Application
Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Denso, Mahle, Valeo, Hanon System, Modine, Calsonic Kansei, T.RAD, Zhejiang Yinlun, Dana, Sanden, Weifang Hengan, Tata AutoComp, Koyorad, Tokyo Radiator, Shandong Thick & Fung Group, LURUN, Chaolihi Tech, Jiahe Thermal System, Tianjin Yaxing Radiator, Nanning Baling, FAWER Automotive, Pranav Vikas, Shandong Tongchuang, Huaerda, Senior plc
Frequently Asked Questions
- Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
- How is the competitive scenario of the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
- Which are the key factors aiding the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market growth?
- Which are the prominent players in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
- Which region holds the maximum share in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
- What will be the CAGR of the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market during the forecast period?
- Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
- What key trends are likely to emerge in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market in the coming years?
- What will be the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market size by 2027?
- Which company held the largest share in the Powertrain Heat Exchanger market?
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powertrain Heat Exchanger
1.2 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Radiator
1.2.3 Intercooler
1.2.4 Oil Cooler
1.2.5 EGR Cooler
1.3 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.7 India Powertrain Heat Exchanger Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Powertrain Heat Exchanger Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production of Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.4.1 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.5.1 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 China Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.6.1 China Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Japan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.7.1 Japan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 South Korea Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.8.1 South Korea Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 India Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production
3.9.1 India Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 India Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.2 Global Powertrain Heat Exchanger Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Denso
7.1.1 Denso Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.1.2 Denso Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Denso Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates
7.2 Mahle
7.2.1 Mahle Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.2.2 Mahle Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Mahle Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Mahle Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Mahle Recent Developments/Updates
7.3 Valeo
7.3.1 Valeo Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.3.2 Valeo Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Valeo Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Valeo Recent Developments/Updates
7.4 Hanon System
7.4.1 Hanon System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.4.2 Hanon System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Hanon System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Hanon System Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Hanon System Recent Developments/Updates
7.5 Modine
7.5.1 Modine Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.5.2 Modine Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Modine Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Modine Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Modine Recent Developments/Updates
7.6 Calsonic Kansei
7.6.1 Calsonic Kansei Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.6.2 Calsonic Kansei Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Calsonic Kansei Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Developments/Updates
7.7 T.RAD
7.7.1 T.RAD Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.7.2 T.RAD Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.7.3 T.RAD Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 T.RAD Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 T.RAD Recent Developments/Updates
7.8 Zhejiang Yinlun
7.8.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.8.2 Zhejiang Yinlun Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Zhejiang Yinlun Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Zhejiang Yinlun Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Zhejiang Yinlun Recent Developments/Updates
7.9 Dana
7.9.1 Dana Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.9.2 Dana Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Dana Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Dana Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Dana Recent Developments/Updates
7.10 Sanden
7.10.1 Sanden Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.10.2 Sanden Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Sanden Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Sanden Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Sanden Recent Developments/Updates
7.11 Weifang Hengan
7.11.1 Weifang Hengan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.11.2 Weifang Hengan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Weifang Hengan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Weifang Hengan Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Weifang Hengan Recent Developments/Updates
7.12 Tata AutoComp
7.12.1 Tata AutoComp Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.12.2 Tata AutoComp Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Tata AutoComp Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Tata AutoComp Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Tata AutoComp Recent Developments/Updates
7.13 Koyorad
7.13.1 Koyorad Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.13.2 Koyorad Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Koyorad Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Koyorad Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Koyorad Recent Developments/Updates
7.14 Tokyo Radiator
7.14.1 Tokyo Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.14.2 Tokyo Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Tokyo Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Tokyo Radiator Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Tokyo Radiator Recent Developments/Updates
7.15 Shandong Thick & Fung Group
7.15.1 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.15.2 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.15.3 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 Shandong Thick & Fung Group Recent Developments/Updates
7.16 LURUN
7.16.1 LURUN Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.16.2 LURUN Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.16.3 LURUN Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 LURUN Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 LURUN Recent Developments/Updates
7.17 Chaolihi Tech
7.17.1 Chaolihi Tech Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.17.2 Chaolihi Tech Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Chaolihi Tech Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Chaolihi Tech Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Chaolihi Tech Recent Developments/Updates
7.18 Jiahe Thermal System
7.18.1 Jiahe Thermal System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.18.2 Jiahe Thermal System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Jiahe Thermal System Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Jiahe Thermal System Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Jiahe Thermal System Recent Developments/Updates
7.19 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator
7.19.1 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.19.2 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.19.3 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 Tianjin Yaxing Radiator Recent Developments/Updates
7.20 Nanning Baling
7.20.1 Nanning Baling Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.20.2 Nanning Baling Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.20.3 Nanning Baling Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 Nanning Baling Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 Nanning Baling Recent Developments/Updates
7.21 FAWER Automotive
7.21.1 FAWER Automotive Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.21.2 FAWER Automotive Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.21.3 FAWER Automotive Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.21.4 FAWER Automotive Main Business and Markets Served
7.21.5 FAWER Automotive Recent Developments/Updates
7.22 Pranav Vikas
7.22.1 Pranav Vikas Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.22.2 Pranav Vikas Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.22.3 Pranav Vikas Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.22.4 Pranav Vikas Main Business and Markets Served
7.22.5 Pranav Vikas Recent Developments/Updates
7.23 Shandong Tongchuang
7.23.1 Shandong Tongchuang Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.23.2 Shandong Tongchuang Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.23.3 Shandong Tongchuang Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.23.4 Shandong Tongchuang Main Business and Markets Served
7.23.5 Shandong Tongchuang Recent Developments/Updates
7.24 Huaerda
7.24.1 Huaerda Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.24.2 Huaerda Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.24.3 Huaerda Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.24.4 Huaerda Main Business and Markets Served
7.24.5 Huaerda Recent Developments/Updates
7.25 Senior plc
7.25.1 Senior plc Powertrain Heat Exchanger Corporation Information
7.25.2 Senior plc Powertrain Heat Exchanger Product Portfolio
7.25.3 Senior plc Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.25.4 Senior plc Main Business and Markets Served
7.25.5 Senior plc Recent Developments/Updates 8 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powertrain Heat Exchanger
8.4 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Distributors List
9.3 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Customers 10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Industry Trends
10.2 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Growth Drivers
10.3 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Challenges
10.4 Powertrain Heat Exchanger Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Region (2022-2027)
11.2 North America Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.3 Europe Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.4 China Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.5 Japan Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.6 South Korea Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
11.7 India Powertrain Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Powertrain Heat Exchanger
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Type (2022-2027)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powertrain Heat Exchanger by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer
