Aircraft Control Equipment Market- Industry Share, Developing Technologies, Rapid Industrialization to Boost Growth by 2024

Aircraft Control Equipment Market Overview
Aircraft control equipment is combination of electrical and mechanical equipment which allows pilot to have better control over the flight. Further, actuators, sensors, cockpit controls, computers and other equipment installed in aircrafts are part of aircraft control equipment. Basically, aircraft control equipment is a fine result of combination of electrochemical and automation skills.
Market Size and Forecast
Global aircraft control equipment market is expected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The global market of aircraft control equipment stood at revenue of around USD 11.9 Billion and is expected to reach at a valuation of about USD 16.7 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, increasing number of aircrafts and growing concern for precise & reliable aircraft traveling are some major factors which are anticipated to bolster the growth of global aircraft control equipment market over the forecast period.
Moreover, global aircraft control equipment market is segmented into components, aircraft type, application and region. Regionally, global aircraft control equipment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.
Among these regions, North America is the leading market for aircraft control equipment and is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. Recent collaboration of national authority of U.S. and aviation industries to enhance the aircraft security and aircraft traveling is a major factor which is likely to foster the growth of North America aircraft control equipment market.
Further, Europe aircraft control equipment market is expected to grow at a satisfactory pace during the forecast period. Further, technological advancements with aircrafts, emergence of new airline ventures and routs are some dynamic factors which are likely to fuel the growth of European market of aircraft control equipment during the forecast period.
Additionally, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market of aircraft control equipment and is expected to retain this positive growth during the forecast period. A number of factors such as, rising air traffic, growing domestic air transportation are likely to escalate the growth of aircraft control equipment market in Asia Pacific. Apart from this, China, India & Japan countries are anticipated to contribute significantly in the growth of Asia Pacific aircraft control equipment market.
By application, the global market of aircraft control equipment is segmented into commercial and defense. Likely, commercial segment is believed to witness significant demand during the forecast period due to rise in international travels. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global aircraft control equipment market into the following segments:
By Component
- Cockpit Controls
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Computers
By Application
- Commercial
- Defense
By Platform
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
By Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircrafts
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Narrow Body Aircraft
- Regional Aircraft
- Complex Aircrafts
- Others
- Military Aircrafts
- Fighter Aircraft
- Bomber Aircraft
- Attack Aircraft
- Transport Aircraft
- Others
By Region
Global aircraft control equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
- North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
- Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Global aircraft control equipment market is primarily driven by a number of factors including increasing air traffic and growing number of new airports in emerging economies. Further, the aircraft control equipment market is anticipated to witness huge demand in near future owing to growing concern among airport authorities towards precise and reliable air travels.
Further, growing technological advancements with aircrafts including aircraft control equipment is also expected to drive the market of aircraft control equipment market. Likely, growing number of aircrafts in defense sector coupled with increasing military modernization programs is a key factor which is likely to fuel the growth of global market.
Over the past few years it has been observed that demand for light commercial aircrafts is increasing. Further, emergence of new regional airlines is also a major factor which is likely to drive the growth of global aircraft control equipment market in near future.
In contrast, number of airports in developed regions including North America and Europe is decreasing. Moreover, limited lifespan of aircraft control equipment is also a major factor which is likely to hamper the growth of global market of aircraft control equipment in near future.
Key Players
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Company Overview
- Key Product Offerings
- Business Strategy
- SWOT Analysis
- Financials
- BAE Systems
- Moog Inc.
- Nabtesco Corp.
- Rockwell Collins
- Mecaer Aviation Group
- Untitled Technologies Corp.
- Liebherr Group
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- SAAB AB
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global aircraft control equipment market is segmented as follows:
- By Component Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Aircraft Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Platform Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
- By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
for related reports –
Commercial UV Water Purifier Market
Metabolomics Market
Automotive Carbon Wheels Market
Tahini Market
Pressure Relief Mattress Market
China Navigation Speed Log Market
Rate of Turn Indicator Market
Conveyor Ovens Market
Medical Carts Market