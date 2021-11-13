Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Projected to Grow At A CAGR Of 13.8% By 2030

Research Nester has released a report titled “Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

In one of the statistics by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the total number of individuals using the internet in Asia & Pacific, touched 1901 Million in the year 2019, up from 355 Million in the year 2005.

The statistics portray the growing penetration of the internet amongst the individuals in the Asia & Pacific, which is also one of the major factors anticipated to generate numerous opportunities for digital advertisements for businesses. E-advertisement, which are known to be cost-effective and scalable, are highly preferred mode of advertisement by businesses nowadays. Pharmaceutical organizations, as a result, are increasingly preferring this mode of advertisement to scatter their products and services. Such a factor is therefore anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 22264.3 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 3628.0 Million in the year 2015. The market is segmented by platform into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. By the end of 2030, the mobile segment is anticipated to generate the largest revenue of USD 16599.8 Million. Moreover, the segment is projected to attain a revenue of USD 5078.5 Million by the end of 2021. Additionally, the segment, which garnered a revenue of USD 2599.9 Million in the year 2015, is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of country, the market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia. By the end of 2030, the market in Japan generated a revenue of USD 878.0 Million in the year 2015, and is further expected to touch USD 4942.7 Million by the end of 2030.

However, the increasing competition in the digital advertising market, and the evolving privacy regulations and presence of ad blockers are some of the major factors predicted to hinder the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Asia digital advertising in pharma market, which includes company profiling of BBDO, AMICULUM Limited, WebHopers Infotech PVT. LTD., The Ogilvy Group, WebFX, Amura Marketing Technologies, Medibrandox, and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030”, analyses the overall Asia digital advertising in pharma industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the Asia digital advertising in pharma market in the near future.

