Conversation intelligence for every call, chat and email
QA sees conversations. Customers experience journeys.
is all manual QA ever samples
The other 98% — where the violations, the unresolved questions and the churn hide — goes unread.
a customer asks the same question before leaving
Each conversation looks fine on its own. Nobody sees the issue returning — on another channel, to another agent.
is when compliance finds out
A mis-promise or a missed mandatory disclosure surfaces weeks later in an audit — not the same day it happened.
One platform for every conversationAll capabilities →
Conversation scoring & QA
Every conversation scored against your criteria and weights. Reviewers confirm with one click instead of listening from zero.
Customer journey analysis
Every touchpoint on one timeline — with the score arc, broken promises and the exact dip that predicts churn.
Compliance & critical violations
Arm critical rules that block sign-off. Violations surface the same day, pinned to the second they happened.
Digisensus Cowork
The built-in assistant that doesn't just advise — it does the job: creates rule sets, corrects evaluations and analyzes any data you ask about.
Deep-dive audits
Commission an analysis over any period: discovery, sales, agent evaluation. Thousands of conversations per run.
Data extraction tasks
Define what to pull from every conversation — order numbers, objections, promised dates — and get it structured.
From recording to insight, with no manual work
Connect your channels
Telephony, live chat, email, messaging — plus custom sources. Recordings and transcripts flow in automatically — no manual uploads.
AI scores every conversation
Against your own rule sets — criteria, weights, critical violations — plus summaries, topics, sentiment and any data you define for extraction.
Act on journeys, not tickets
Dashboards, journey views, an Digisensus Cowork and deep-dive audits show you what to fix first — while the customer is still yours.
of conversations scored — every call, chat and email
channels in one QA system: voice, chat, email, messaging — plus custom sources
critical violations surface — not weeks later in an audit
of conversations read by a single deep-dive audit
Start with a demo. Prove it with a pilot.
30 minutes live, on illustrative data: scoring, journeys, compliance flags and Cowork.
On your own conversations — all the insight and value: scores, violations, journeys, themes and recommendations.
Pick a time slot now
Instant booking, no back-and-forth. Choose a slot that suits you in the calendar.Book now