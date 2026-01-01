What Digisensus does

Conversation scoring & QA

Every conversation scored against your criteria and weights. Reviewers confirm with one click instead of listening from zero.

Customer journey analysis

Every touchpoint on one timeline — with the score arc, broken promises and the exact dip that predicts churn.

Compliance & critical violations

Arm critical rules that block sign-off. Violations surface the same day, pinned to the second they happened.

Digisensus Cowork

The built-in assistant that doesn't just advise — it does the job: creates rule sets, corrects evaluations and analyzes any data you ask about.

Deep-dive audits

Commission an analysis over any period: discovery, sales, agent evaluation. Thousands of conversations per run.

Data extraction tasks

Define what to pull from every conversation — order numbers, objections, promised dates — and get it structured.