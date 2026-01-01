Digisensus Digisensus
Book a demo
Emails680 Calls960 Chats500
CONVERSATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
AI agents14 Humans48
CONVERSATION FEED 2,140CONVERSATIONS
AI CONTEXT 3.0MTOKENS
TRANSCRIBING
SYSTEM MODE DEEP DIVE

Conversation intelligence for every call, chat and email

The problem

QA sees conversations. Customers experience journeys.

2%

is all manual QA ever samples

The other 98% — where the violations, the unresolved questions and the churn hide — goes unread.

a customer asks the same question before leaving

Each conversation looks fine on its own. Nobody sees the issue returning — on another channel, to another agent.

Last

is when compliance finds out

A mis-promise or a missed mandatory disclosure surfaces weeks later in an audit — not the same day it happened.

What Digisensus does

One platform for every conversation

All capabilities →

Conversation scoring & QA

Every conversation scored against your criteria and weights. Reviewers confirm with one click instead of listening from zero.

Customer journey analysis

Every touchpoint on one timeline — with the score arc, broken promises and the exact dip that predicts churn.

Compliance & critical violations

Arm critical rules that block sign-off. Violations surface the same day, pinned to the second they happened.

Digisensus Cowork

The built-in assistant that doesn't just advise — it does the job: creates rule sets, corrects evaluations and analyzes any data you ask about.

Deep-dive audits

Commission an analysis over any period: discovery, sales, agent evaluation. Thousands of conversations per run.

Data extraction tasks

Define what to pull from every conversation — order numbers, objections, promised dates — and get it structured.
How it works

From recording to insight, with no manual work

01

Connect your channels

Telephony, live chat, email, messaging — plus custom sources. Recordings and transcripts flow in automatically — no manual uploads.

02

AI scores every conversation

Against your own rule sets — criteria, weights, critical violations — plus summaries, topics, sentiment and any data you define for extraction.

03

Act on journeys, not tickets

Dashboards, journey views, an Digisensus Cowork and deep-dive audits show you what to fix first — while the customer is still yours.

100%

of conversations scored — every call, chat and email

All

channels in one QA system: voice, chat, email, messaging — plus custom sources

Instant

critical violations surface — not weeks later in an audit

Thousands

of conversations read by a single deep-dive audit

Book a demo

Start with a demo. Prove it with a pilot.

Demo Free

30 minutes live, on illustrative data: scoring, journeys, compliance flags and Cowork.

Pilot 1 week · paid

On your own conversations — all the insight and value: scores, violations, journeys, themes and recommendations.

Pick a time slot now

Instant booking, no back-and-forth. Choose a slot that suits you in the calendar.

Book now