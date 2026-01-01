Companies record millions of conversations a year — and listen to barely 1–3% of them. Everything else — the compliance risk, the coaching opportunity, the early signal of a systemic problem — passes by unheard.

Digisensus exists to close that gap: a platform that reviews every single conversation, scores it against your own standard, flags critical violations the moment they occur, and turns millions of dialogues into decisions leadership can act on.

We build for exactly the constraints regulated enterprises operate under — data residency, GDPR, multi-language markets — with a fully on-premises deployment option, so nothing has to leave your infrastructure.