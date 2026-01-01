Digisensus Digisensus
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About

An AI-native company, not a giant

Digisensus is built the way software will be built from now on: a small human core directing a swarm of AI agents that develop, test, operate and support the platform. That's why we ship in days what legacy vendors schedule in quarters — at a fraction of the price.

2025Founded in Vilnius 1 weekcondensed pilot with insights 4 weeksto full implementation
HUMAN CORE CODING DEVOPS SUPPORT COWORK

Companies record millions of conversations a year — and listen to barely 1–3% of them. Everything else — the compliance risk, the coaching opportunity, the early signal of a systemic problem — passes by unheard.

Digisensus exists to close that gap: a platform that reviews every single conversation, scores it against your own standard, flags critical violations the moment they occur, and turns millions of dialogues into decisions leadership can act on.

We build for exactly the constraints regulated enterprises operate under — data residency, GDPR, multi-language markets — with a fully on-premises deployment option, so nothing has to leave your infrastructure.

How we work

AI-native operations

Development, DevOps and support are performed by AI agents under human review — no ticket queues, no release trains. Features and fixes ship continuously.

Kubernetes-grade reliability

Shared and dedicated environments run on Kubernetes clusters — self-healing, horizontally scalable, with the stability guarantees an enterprise expects from any tier-1 platform.

Clean architecture, per-customer packages

Each customer's requirements live in a dedicated configuration package, rolled out through modern CI/CD — your rules and integrations without forking the platform.

Leadership

We prove it on your calls, not our slides

Before any large commitment, we offer a condensed pilot: your team tries the full system on your own conversations and walks away with extensive insights — scores, violations, journey views — within weeks. If the results don't survive your team's scrutiny, we've earned the "no".

Saulius Jarašiūnas
Saulius Jarašiūnas Founder & CEO, MB Digisensus saulius@digisensus.com LinkedIn

A serial entrepreneur with multiple successful exits — backed by two decades of digital banking leadership at Swedbank and SEB, and telco experience at Telia and MoreMins.

Swedbank SEB Telia MoreMins
MB Digisensus · company code 307117500Registered in Vilnius, Lithuania · founded 2025
On-premises deployment available GDPR & data residency by design Multi-language transcription

We'll prove it on your conversations

A 30-minute demo. Pick a meeting time slot now.

Book a demo