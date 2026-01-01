An AI-native company, not a giant
Digisensus is built the way software will be built from now on: a small human core directing a swarm of AI agents that develop, test, operate and support the platform. That's why we ship in days what legacy vendors schedule in quarters — at a fraction of the price.
Companies record millions of conversations a year — and listen to barely 1–3% of them. Everything else — the compliance risk, the coaching opportunity, the early signal of a systemic problem — passes by unheard.
Digisensus exists to close that gap: a platform that reviews every single conversation, scores it against your own standard, flags critical violations the moment they occur, and turns millions of dialogues into decisions leadership can act on.
We build for exactly the constraints regulated enterprises operate under — data residency, GDPR, multi-language markets — with a fully on-premises deployment option, so nothing has to leave your infrastructure.
How we work
AI-native operations
Development, DevOps and support are performed by AI agents under human review — no ticket queues, no release trains. Features and fixes ship continuously.
Kubernetes-grade reliability
Shared and dedicated environments run on Kubernetes clusters — self-healing, horizontally scalable, with the stability guarantees an enterprise expects from any tier-1 platform.
Clean architecture, per-customer packages
Each customer's requirements live in a dedicated configuration package, rolled out through modern CI/CD — your rules and integrations without forking the platform.
We prove it on your calls, not our slides
Before any large commitment, we offer a condensed pilot: your team tries the full system on your own conversations and walks away with extensive insights — scores, violations, journey views — within weeks. If the results don't survive your team's scrutiny, we've earned the "no".
A serial entrepreneur with multiple successful exits — backed by two decades of digital banking leadership at Swedbank and SEB, and telco experience at Telia and MoreMins.
We'll prove it on your conversations
A 30-minute demo. Pick a meeting time slot now.