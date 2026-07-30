Your agents pass every review. Your customers still leave.
Digisensus scores every call, chat and email — and the whole customer journey between them — so you see an account slipping while it is still yours.
100% of conversations scored — not a 2% sample. Voice, chat, email and messaging.
Digisensus caught it: the same billing question came back three times across three channels — and was never resolved.
Your scorecard. Applied to every single conversation.
Criteria, weights, pass/partial/fail definitions — yours. The AI scores against them and backs every score with a quote from the conversation. Reviewers stop listening from zero: they confirm or correct.
- Different rule sets per account or team
- Every criterion with rationale, recommendation and supporting quote
- One-click manual review — traceable and reversible
"Good morning, this is Sarah speaking. Could I have your contract number, please?"
The agent never confirmed the customer's issue was actually resolved before ending the call.
Close with a confirmation question — "Did that fully resolve your issue?" — and name the next step if it didn't.
And on every conversation, out of the box:
Who called, what they wanted, what was promised and how it ended — three sentences instead of a 40-minute recording.
Customer mood at the start and at the end of the conversation — and whether the agent made it better or worse.
Resolved or not — every conversation is tagged, and unresolved issues don't disappear when the ticket closes.
Tickets close. Journeys fail.
Every contact from one customer — calls, emails, chats and system events — on a single timeline with the score arc, sentiment and promises given. A broken promise shows up before the customer asks to cancel.
- Promises tracked: kept, pending, broken — with the agent responsible
- AI suggestions: what to do — and not do — with this account
- Flag a journey for review and assign an owner
Risk: high. Billing issue unresolved for 78 days across three channels. Recommended: a manager call within 48 hours.
Critical violations surface the same day, not at audit time
Arm any rule as critical — a missed mandatory disclosure, a mis-promise, a data-protection slip. One violation blocks sign-off and lands on the dashboard, pinned to the exact second in the recording.
Every violation blocks sign-off until a manager reviews it.
One conversation is an anecdote. Thousands are the picture.
Reading thousands of conversations and customer journeys at once surfaces what single-conversation review never can: systematic problems, trends as they emerge, every recurring pain point — and where they repeat. You learn what to fix first, where money is leaking, and what's coming — backed by quotes you can take into a board meeting.
Default quick-start options at your hand:
Suggests scoring rules, maps agent script and responsibilities, categorizes what customers call about.
RATER scorecard, JTBD clustering, per-agent breakdown, prioritized recommendations.
Overview of drivers, per-agent behaviours, suggested call script from what actually worked.
Evaluate a single agent. Progress, competencies, development plan, and optional objective tracking.
Analyses far more calls than one audit can hold: groups them by theme, distills each group, then synthesises one deep report.
Define what to look for. Get structured data back.
Order number, promised date, competitor mention, cancellation reason — describe it in plain language and every conversation returns the value, or an honest null.
Any date the agent committed to
Another vendor's name, if raised
Why the customer wants out
Bad audio isn't the agent's fault. But it is your problem.
Every call is also measured technically: audio quality per side, dead-air time and speech ratio. A noisy headset, a bad line or long silences show up before they show up in your customer ratings.
- Audio quality rated separately for agent and customer
- Dead air and agent/customer speech ratio on every call
- Violation markers on the waveform — click to jump straight to the moment
Violation marker · hover for detail, click to seek
16.4s
The assistant that doesn't just answer. It does the work.
Cowork controls every feature of the system. It creates scoring rule sets and service standards, reviews evaluations and corrects them, analyzes any data you have — and answers any question along the way.
- Creates and edits scoring rule sets and standards
- Reviews evaluations and makes corrections
- Analyzes any available data, with sources shown
Done — "Bank loans — QA v1" is live: 9 criteria weighted to 100%, critical violation armed. Want me to rescore last month against it?
SOURCE · 1,246 conversations · Loans line
One quality standard across every channel
See it on your own conversations
A 30-minute demo. Pick a meeting time slot now.