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Pricing

The same product. Priced for how you run it.

All three options get the latest features, the same top security standard and every Digisensus AI transcribe model. What changes is where your data runs.

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MEETING we analyze your needs GUIDANCE dedicated support SUCCESS we stay until you win

Shared SaaS

The lowest cost — live instantly. EU region only.

Best for up to 5,000 conversations / month

Small businesses and SMEs

  • Digisensus LLM models — with batch pricing available
  • Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
  • You only pay for a share of the infrastructure

Dedicated isolated SaaS

Fully isolated — EU or US, VPN access.

Best for 5,000+ conversations / month

Mid-market and enterprise customers

  • Digisensus LLM models in your isolated environment
  • Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
  • Custom company features via packages

On-premises

Maximum security — no data leaves.

Best for 50,000+ conversations / month

Large enterprises and regulated organisations

  • Local models running on your own infrastructure
  • Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
  • Custom company features via packages
Compare Shared Dedicated On-prem
Latest features
Digisensus AI transcribe models
Top security features
Bring your own key to major AI labs
Digisensus LLM models
Batch pricing
Local models
Single-tenant isolation
VPN-only company access
No data leaves your network
Custom company features via packages
Data residency EU EU or US Anywhere
In every plan

You never pay for a lesser version

Latest features

Every deployment gets the same product — no frozen "legacy build" for on-prem.

Digisensus AI transcribe models

All of our transcribe models, in every plan, across every supported language.

Same top security features

Encryption, access management, audit trail and GDPR tooling — identical everywhere. Security is not an add-on. Deployment & security →

Support

Every plan comes with full support — from setup to tuning your scorecards.

Dedicated and on-premises additionally support custom company features via packages — from integrations to bespoke reporting.

How we operate

Not self-service. A partnership.

1

It starts with a meeting

First we analyze your company's needs and suggest the best solution — deployment, models and scope.

2

Dedicated support and guidance

Every implementation gets dedicated support and guidance — from day one to working scorecards.

3

We stay until you succeed

Digisensus follows the deployment until your company wins with its conversational-intelligence goals — not until the signature, until the result.

Booking a meeting is how it starts

In a 30-minute demo we'll size a quote for your volume.

Book a demo