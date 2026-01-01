The same product. Priced for how you run it.
All three options get the latest features, the same top security standard and every Digisensus AI transcribe model. What changes is where your data runs.Book a meeting now
Shared SaaS
The lowest cost — live instantly. EU region only.
Best for up to 5,000 conversations / month
Small businesses and SMEs
- Digisensus LLM models — with batch pricing available
- Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
- You only pay for a share of the infrastructure
Dedicated isolated SaaS
Fully isolated — EU or US, VPN access.
Best for 5,000+ conversations / month
Mid-market and enterprise customers
- Digisensus LLM models in your isolated environment
- Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
- Custom company features via packages
On-premises
Maximum security — no data leaves.
Best for 50,000+ conversations / month
Large enterprises and regulated organisations
- Local models running on your own infrastructure
- Bring your own key to major AI-lab models
- Custom company features via packages
You never pay for a lesser version
Latest features
Every deployment gets the same product — no frozen "legacy build" for on-prem.
Digisensus AI transcribe models
All of our transcribe models, in every plan, across every supported language.
Same top security features
Encryption, access management, audit trail and GDPR tooling — identical everywhere. Security is not an add-on. Deployment & security →
Support
Every plan comes with full support — from setup to tuning your scorecards.
Dedicated and on-premises additionally support custom company features via packages — from integrations to bespoke reporting.
Not self-service. A partnership.
It starts with a meeting
First we analyze your company's needs and suggest the best solution — deployment, models and scope.
Dedicated support and guidance
Every implementation gets dedicated support and guidance — from day one to working scorecards.
We stay until you succeed
Digisensus follows the deployment until your company wins with its conversational-intelligence goals — not until the signature, until the result.
Booking a meeting is how it starts
In a 30-minute demo we'll size a quote for your volume.