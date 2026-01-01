Use cases
One platform. Five people who stop guessing.
Every role looks at the same conversations — and gets answers to its own questions.
CX & contact-center leaders
"Our CSAT is fine, our churn is not. I can't see where the experience actually breaks."
Journey view shows where accounts slip — the dip, the broken promise, the repeated question
Channel-level resolution rates: see that email is dragging the whole number down
Tag analysis names what customers keep raising — before it reaches a review siteSee customer journeys →
Operations & QA managers
"My team reviews 40 calls a week. We answer 9,000. I sign off knowing we're blind."
100% coverage against your own scorecard — reviewers confirm instead of listening from zero
Every score backed by a quote, so calibration arguments end with evidence
Score-by-hour and per-agent views show exactly where coaching is neededSee scoring & QA →
Compliance officers
"I find out about a mis-promise when the regulator does. Sampling is not a defense."
Critical rules read every conversation, every day — violations pinned to the second
One violation blocks sign-off; nothing gets quietly approved
A defensible audit trail: who reviewed what, when, and what the evidence wasSee compliance →
Sales leadership
"Deals die in conversations I never hear. CRM notes tell me what reps chose to write down."
Sales audits read every deal conversation and name the objections that actually kill deals
Extraction pulls competitor mentions, promised dates and pricing objections into structured data
Ask the Cowork: "What did we promise prospects last quarter that we didn't deliver?"See deep-dive audits →
Executives
"Every department shows me a green dashboard. Customers still leave. Someone is measuring the wrong thing."
One number that means something: journey health, not per-ticket pass rates
Cowork answers board-level questions from the raw conversations, with sources
Same-day visibility of compliance exposure across every accountSee the Digisensus Cowork →
Which one are you?
We'll shape the demo around your questions.