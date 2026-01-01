Security

Data residency by choice Recordings, transcripts and analysis results stay in the region you choose — EU, US, or anywhere else with on-prem. They do not leave it.

Encrypted everywhere TLS in transit, AES-256 at rest. Audio files and transcripts are encrypted.

Secure login with access management User roles with different access rights — people see only the accounts and features their role grants. 2FA on every login, with advanced cookie-theft protection.

GDPR by design Right to erasure, data minimization and configurable retention periods per account. Deleting a customer deletes their conversations — everywhere.

Full audit trail Every review, score change, export and login is logged with who, what and when — each event cryptographically signed for authenticity. Your compliance team can reconstruct any decision.