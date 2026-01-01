One product. Three ways to run it.
From the lowest-cost shared cloud to on-premises, where no data ever leaves your network — choose the deployment that matches your risk profile.
Choose your deployment model
Shared SaaS
The lowest cost — live instantly.
- EU region only — GDPR-compliant by default
- Multi-tenant EU cluster with logical isolation between accounts
- Updates and new features the moment they ship
Dedicated isolated SaaS
Fully isolated — EU or US.
- Single-tenant environment: separate compute, storage and encryption keys
- VPN access for your company only
- Your choice of EU or US region and update windows
On-premises
Maximum security — no data leaves.
- Runs in your data center or private cloud — no data ever leaves your infrastructure
- You hold the keys and control all access
- Built for enterprise
Setup time on your side depends on the complexity of your conversational operations — business lines, team count, channels and the scope of your scorecards.
If your system has a webhook, we can integrate in a matter of minutes
Connecting your conversations to the platform is genuinely easy — any conversational system with webhook capability can be integrated, no development project required.
Push conversations and pull results programmatically — a full API across the platform.
Scores, summaries and violations land in your systems the moment a conversation is analyzed.
Configure conversation ingestion in the browser — connect any conversational system with webhook capability, no developers needed.
The same protections, whichever way you run it
Data residency by choice
Recordings, transcripts and analysis results stay in the region you choose — EU, US, or anywhere else with on-prem. They do not leave it.
Encrypted everywhere
TLS in transit, AES-256 at rest. Audio files and transcripts are encrypted.
Secure login with access management
User roles with different access rights — people see only the accounts and features their role grants. 2FA on every login, with advanced cookie-theft protection.
GDPR by design
Right to erasure, data minimization and configurable retention periods per account. Deleting a customer deletes their conversations — everywhere.
Full audit trail
Every review, score change, export and login is logged with who, what and when — each event cryptographically signed for authenticity. Your compliance team can reconstruct any decision.
Your data trains nothing
Conversations are analyzed, not learned from. No customer data is used to train models — ours or anyone else's.
Questions about data protection?
Bring your security team to the demo.