FAQ

How do I record calls on a Mac? Install Digisensus Recorder and allow the microphone and system audio permissions. With auto-record on, it records every call as it starts and stops when you hang up. You can also press Record in the menu bar at any time.

Can it record FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls on a Mac? Yes. It records FaceTime, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack and any other app that plays call audio on your Mac or MacBook. iPhone phone calls are recorded when you answer them on your Mac through Continuity.

Is it a bot-free meeting recorder? Yes. No notetaker bot joins your Zoom, Meet or Teams call. The app records the audio on your Mac, so nobody sees an extra participant, and it also works for calls that aren't scheduled meetings.

Is there an open source alternative to Granola, Otter.ai or Fireflies? Digisensus Recorder is free and open source under the GPL. Like them, it gives you transcripts and AI meeting notes. It also records any call, not just meetings, keeps the recordings on your Mac, and lets you use your own transcription server.

Where are my recordings stored? On your Mac, as Ogg Opus audio files in ~/Music/Digisensus Recorder. Nothing is uploaded unless you ask for a transcript. Transcription runs on the Digisensus service or on an OpenAI-compatible server you choose, which can be one running on your own Mac.

Is it free? Yes. Recording is free with no account. Transcripts and summaries through a Digisensus account come with free daily credit, or you can use your own AI service instead.

Which Macs does it run on? macOS 15 Sequoia or later, on a Mac with Apple silicon (M1 or newer). The app is notarized by Apple and keeps itself up to date.

How does Digisensus Recorder compare to Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom? All five write AI meeting notes and work with AI agents. Digisensus Recorder is the only one that is open source, keeps recordings on your computer and lets you use your own AI server. It also starts recording FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls by itself, without a bot. Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom offer Windows and mobile apps, which Digisensus Recorder does not. Compared on 30 September 2026; see the table below.