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Free Mac app · Open source

Free call recorder and AI meeting notes for Mac

Digisensus Recorder is a free, open-source call recorder and AI meeting note taker for Mac. It records Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls with no bot joining the meeting. Transcripts show who said what, and AI meeting notes list the decisions and next steps.

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Free · macOS 15 Sequoia or later · Apple silicon · Notarized by Apple

Digisensus Recorder, a call recorder for Mac: a day of recorded calls with AI meeting notes for a Google Meet call
What it does

A call recorder for Mac that records every call, with no bot and no fuss

Records any call

Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Slack and any other app, plus iPhone calls answered on your Mac through Continuity.

No meeting bot

It records the audio on your Mac, so no notetaker joins the call and nobody sees an extra participant. It works for any call, not just scheduled meetings.

Starts and stops with your call

Auto-record begins when a call starts and ends when you hang up, with a banner and a Stop button so you always know. Nothing is captured between calls.

Private, on your Mac

Audio only, never the screen. Recordings stay in a folder on your Mac, and nothing is uploaded unless you choose to transcribe.

Transcripts and AI notes when you want them

Transcripts show who said what, and summaries list decisions and next steps. Use a Digisensus account with free daily credit, your own AI service, or no AI at all.

Every call, organised

Browse by day in the calendar, filter by app or tag, search every transcript, and keep your own notes on each call.

Works with AI agents

The built-in command-line tool and MCP server let Claude Code, Codex and other agents search, export and summarise recordings. Off until you turn it on.

Screenshots

See it on your Mac

Call transcript on Mac that shows who said what, split into you and them, with timestamps
Transcripts that show who said what
All recorded Zoom, Meet, Teams and phone calls, filtered by app and tag, with a searchable transcript archive
Every call in one place, searchable
Record any call on your Mac: iPhone calls, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Teams and Slack
Works with the apps you call from
Menu bar call recorder with auto-record and recent calls
One click from the menu bar
How it works

Set it up once, in about a minute

1

Install and allow two permissions

The microphone for your side, system audio for the other side. A five-second test shows that both work.

2

Your calls record themselves

With auto-record on, each call is recorded from the moment it starts until you hang up. Or press Record in the menu bar.

3

Read the transcript and notes

See who said what, the decisions made and the next steps. Find any call again later with search.

Open source

Free and open source

Digisensus Recorder is licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3. Read every line, build it yourself, and point it at your own transcription server. An open source alternative to Granola, Otter.ai and Fireflies.

Source code on GitHub Digisensus/digisensus-recorder More from Digisensus Our speech models and datasets
FAQ

Questions about recording calls on a Mac

How do I record calls on a Mac?

Install Digisensus Recorder and allow the microphone and system audio permissions. With auto-record on, it records every call as it starts and stops when you hang up. You can also press Record in the menu bar at any time.

Can it record FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls on a Mac?

Yes. It records FaceTime, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack and any other app that plays call audio on your Mac or MacBook. iPhone phone calls are recorded when you answer them on your Mac through Continuity.

Is it a bot-free meeting recorder?

Yes. No notetaker bot joins your Zoom, Meet or Teams call. The app records the audio on your Mac, so nobody sees an extra participant, and it also works for calls that aren't scheduled meetings.

Is there an open source alternative to Granola, Otter.ai or Fireflies?

Digisensus Recorder is free and open source under the GPL. Like them, it gives you transcripts and AI meeting notes. It also records any call, not just meetings, keeps the recordings on your Mac, and lets you use your own transcription server.

Where are my recordings stored?

On your Mac, as Ogg Opus audio files in ~/Music/Digisensus Recorder. Nothing is uploaded unless you ask for a transcript. Transcription runs on the Digisensus service or on an OpenAI-compatible server you choose, which can be one running on your own Mac.

Is it free?

Yes. Recording is free with no account. Transcripts and summaries through a Digisensus account come with free daily credit, or you can use your own AI service instead.

Which Macs does it run on?

macOS 15 Sequoia or later, on a Mac with Apple silicon (M1 or newer). The app is notarized by Apple and keeps itself up to date.

How does Digisensus Recorder compare to Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom?

All five write AI meeting notes and work with AI agents. Digisensus Recorder is the only one that is open source, keeps recordings on your computer and lets you use your own AI server. It also starts recording FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls by itself, without a bot. Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom offer Windows and mobile apps, which Digisensus Recorder does not. Compared on 30 September 2026; see the table below.

Is it legal to record calls?

Recording laws differ between countries and states. Telling others that the call is being recorded, and getting their consent where required, is up to you.

Comparison

Digisensus Recorder vs Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom

All five write AI meeting notes and work with AI agents. Digisensus Recorder is the only one that is open source, keeps recordings on your computer and lets you use your own AI server. It also starts recording FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls by itself, without a bot. Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom offer Windows and mobile apps, which Digisensus Recorder does not.

Compared on

Digisensus Recorder compared with Granola, Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai and Fathom, feature by feature. Compared on , from each vendor's own website.
Feature Digisensus Recorder Granola Otter.ai Fireflies.ai Fathom
Free plan Yes. Unlimited recording; AI with free daily credit or your own service Yes. Notes kept for 30 days Yes. 300 minutes a month, 30 per conversation Yes. Limited transcriptions and AI credits Yes. Unlimited recording; 5 advanced AI summaries a month
Cheapest paid plan Free $14 per user a month $8.33 a month billed yearly, $16.99 monthly $10 a month billed yearly, $18 monthly $16 a month billed yearly, $20 monthly
Open source Yes. GPL-3.0 No No No No
Records without a meeting bot Yes. Always records on your Mac Yes. Always records on your device Yes. In the desktop app; its bot joins calendar meetings Yes. In the desktop app, or send its bot Partly. Bot-free capture is in beta, Mac only
Records FaceTime, WhatsApp and phone calls Yes. Any app, plus iPhone calls answered on your Mac Yes. Any app's audio; outgoing phone calls on iPhone Partly. Detects WhatsApp and dialer apps; phone calls only as imported files Yes. WhatsApp, FaceTime, Discord and phone calls in the desktop app No. Zoom, Google Meet, Teams and Slack huddles only
Starts recording by itself Yes. When a call starts, and stops when it ends Partly. Detects meetings; you click to start Yes. Bot joins calendar meetings; the desktop app can auto-record Partly. Bot joins calendar meetings; the desktop app needs a click Yes. Scheduled meetings
Recordings stay on your computer Yes. Nothing is uploaded unless you transcribe No. Notes in the US cloud; audio is not kept No. Recordings in the US cloud No. US cloud No. Recordings in the US cloud
Use your own AI model or server Yes. Any OpenAI-compatible server, even one on your Mac No No No No
AI summaries and action items Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Works with AI agents (MCP) Yes. Built-in MCP server and command line, on your Mac Yes. MCP server Yes. MCP server Yes. MCP server Yes. MCP server and API
Apps macOS 15 or later, Apple silicon macOS, Windows, iOS, Android macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, web macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, web macOS, Windows, web
Sources

Product names are trademarks of their owners. Plans and features change; tell us at saulius@digisensus.com if something here is out of date.

Record your next call

Free · macOS 15 Sequoia or later · Apple silicon · Notarized by Apple

Download for Mac