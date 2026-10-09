Summary

Neither model got better. We looped layers in Qwen3.8-27B and in Qwen3.8-Flash-Next, a 125B mixture-of-experts model that uses only about 6B of its parameters per token. Across 34 Flash-Next configs and dozens of 27B configs, no setting raised MMLU-Pro accuracy beyond noise. That is the whole result. The rest is how we got there and what we tripped over on the way.

The idea comes from Training-Free Looped Transformers (Chen et al., 2026). Take a finished model and run a few of its middle layers more than once. No training, no new weights, just extra passes. The paper reports +2.6 pp on MMLU-Pro for Qwen3-4B, shrinking to at most +1.1 pp for Qwen3-30B-A3B. (“pp” is percentage points.)

That shrinking curve made us curious. Would anything be left at 27B? And would Flash-Next, with only about 6B active parameters, behave like the small models where the gains are biggest? We tried both in vLLM in October 2026. Nothing got smarter, but the trip was worth writing up.