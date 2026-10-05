Study ltd26 · 5 October 2026

Does adding dialect recordings improve Lithuanian speech recognition, and should their transcripts use dialect or standard spelling? A controlled fine-tuning study on the LIEPA-3 corpus with 18 training runs, a pre-registered protocol and an independent customer-service test.

Dialect WER falls from 41.62% to 31.30% with 82 h of dialect speech; other speech of the same length reaches only 40.04%

The first 25 hours give about two thirds of the gain

Customer-service WER falls from 44.89% to 39.06% with standard-spelling dialect transcripts

Released: Code (MIT), three datasets and six fine-tuned models (CC BY 4.0), and the full report as PDF.