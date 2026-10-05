4. Results

Adding dialect recordings improves dialect recognition more than adding a similar amount of other spontaneous speech. Much of the improvement comes from the first additions, and transcript spelling changes both the output and the measured error rate. Complete model scores are in the appendix at the end of this page.

4.1 How does adding more dialect speech affect recognition?

We test how dialect recognition changes as more dialect recordings are added to the standard telephone training data. We train models with no dialect speech and with 12.83, 25.43, 50.47, 82.30 additional hours. These models use dialect-spelling training transcripts and identical training settings.

Dialect recognition improves at every step. When evaluated against dialect-spelling references, word error rate falls from 42.11% without dialect training data to 31.28% with 82.30 hours. The first 25.43 hours provide about two thirds of this reduction. Further additions continue to help, but the improvements become smaller. The improvement also appears when either dialect or standard spelling is accepted: word error rate falls from 34.83% to 27.60%. This shows that the benefit is not limited to reproducing dialect spelling.

Customer service speech also improves as more dialect recordings are added. In the same single-run comparison, WER falls from 42.61% without dialect data to 37.01% with 82.30 hours. The improvement continues across the tested training amounts. This differs from the LIEPA-3 telephone test, where WER changes little: from 10.76% to 10.80%. These telephone values are low relative to the original models and likely benefit from shared callers and recording conditions between the telephone training and test sets. A second training run confirms the overall pattern: dialect-reference WER falls from 41.13% to 31.31%, while telephone WER changes from 10.46% to 10.72%.

Paired differences between the full-dialect model and the telephone-only model, with 95% intervals: dialect test −10.83 [−14.02, −7.84] pp in run 1 and −9.81 [−12.83, −6.80] pp in run 2; telephone test +0.04 [−0.18, +0.27] pp and +0.26 [+0.06, +0.47] pp. These results suggest that a relatively small dialect collection can provide a substantial improvement, with additional recordings giving diminishing returns. However, each larger dataset also includes more speakers, so this experiment does not separate the effect of recording hours from speaker diversity.

One training run per condition (seed 1), using dialect-spelling transcripts. WER in %, lower is better. The abstract reports averages of two runs for the baseline and full-data models, which explains the slightly different values there. Dialect speech added Dialect-test WER: dialect spelling Dialect-test WER: either spelling LIEPA-3 telephone WER Customer service speech WER None 42.11 34.83 10.76 42.61 12.83 hours 38.08 33.30 10.61 41.48 25.43 hours 34.77 30.29 10.61 40.30 50.47 hours 32.77 28.96 10.49 37.91 82.30 hours 31.28 27.60 10.80 37.01

WER as dialect training hours increase, using dialect-spelling transcripts and seed 1 throughout. Top left: dialect references. Top right: either spelling accepted. Bottom left: LIEPA-3 telephone speech on an expanded vertical scale. Bottom right: customer service speech. All panels except the telephone panel share the same vertical scale.

4.2 Does dialect speech help more than simply adding more recordings?

We compare two additions to the same standard telephone training data: 82.30 hours of dialect speech and 82.36 hours of other spontaneous speech. The dialect recordings use dialect-spelling transcripts. This comparison tests whether the improvement comes simply from adding more training data.

Both additions improve dialect recognition, but dialect recordings provide a much larger benefit. Averaged over two training runs, WER against dialect references falls from 41.62% to 40.04% with other spontaneous speech, and to 31.30% with dialect speech. The advantage remains when either spelling is accepted: WER reaches 32.40% with other spontaneous speech and 27.82% with dialect speech. The result therefore does not depend solely on matching dialect spelling. On the LIEPA-3 telephone test, the other spontaneous recordings give the lower WER: 10.34%, compared with 10.76% after adding dialect recordings.

Paired differences, dialect speech minus other spontaneous speech, with 95% intervals: dialect test −8.62 [−11.52, −5.84] pp (run 1) and −8.86 [−12.02, −5.78] pp (run 2) against dialect references; −4.58 [−6.75, −2.42] pp and −4.57 [−7.01, −2.16] pp with either form accepted; telephone test +0.49 [+0.28, +0.70] pp and +0.34 [+0.13, +0.55] pp.

On the independent customer service speech test, average WER falls from 44.89% with telephone-only training to 41.66% with other spontaneous speech and 39.43% with dialect speech. Both dialect-training runs improve over their corresponding telephone-only run: from 42.61% to 37.01% and from 47.17% to 41.86%. Resampling calls gives a reduction of 5.46 percentage points with a 95% interval of 4.85 to 6.13, but this interval reflects only the test sample: the two telephone-only runs differ by more than its width, so run-to-run variation, not the test sample, is the main uncertainty on this test. Average WER is lower than with other spontaneous speech, but that advantage occurs in only one of the two training runs.

These results show that the type of additional speech matters. For recognising dialect speakers in this study, dialect recordings help substantially more than a similar amount of other spontaneous speech.

Mean WER (%) of two training runs. All models also train on 420.17 hours of standard telephone speech. Lower WER is better. Additional training speech Dialect WER: dialect spelling Dialect WER: either spelling LIEPA-3 telephone WER Customer service speech WER None 41.62 34.22 10.61 44.89 Other spontaneous speech 40.04 32.40 10.34 41.66 Dialect speech 31.30 27.82 10.76 39.43

Customer service speech: WER for each training run and their average. All conditions include the same telephone training data; the additions use approximately equal hours. Lower is better.

4.3 Which transcript spelling works better?

We compare two training conditions, each repeated twice, using the same standard telephone data and the same 82.30 hours of dialect recordings. Only the dialect transcripts differ: one condition uses dialect spelling, the other standard spelling. We evaluate both conditions against the same test recordings using all three scoring methods.

The reference spelling strongly affects the measured improvement. With dialect-spelling training transcripts, WER against dialect references falls from 41.62% to 31.30%. Yet against standard references, WER for the same training condition changes from 35.82% to 36.73%. Its apparent improvement therefore depends on which spelling the test accepts.

When either spelling is accepted, both training approaches improve on the model without dialect data. WER falls from 34.22% to 27.82% with dialect-spelling transcripts and to 25.97% with standard-spelling transcripts. Standard-spelling transcripts give the lower either-form WER in both repeated training runs: −1.54 [−2.76, −0.34] pp and −2.16 [−3.20, −1.06] pp relative to dialect spelling, and −8.78 [−10.38, −7.15] pp and −7.72 [−9.20, −6.04] pp relative to no dialect data.

Among models trained with the standard telephone data, standard-spelling dialect transcripts therefore give the best overall result under either-form scoring. The same pattern appears at the smaller training amounts of 25.43 hours and 50.47 hours: either-form WER of 27.91%, 26.39% and 26.06% with standard spelling in the single-run series. This experiment does not establish why standard spelling helps. One possibility is that the benefit is partly stylistic: the standard-spelling training transcripts and the standard-spelling test references were produced by the same standardisation procedure, so a model trained on that procedure's output is also scored against it. The dialect-spelling score and the dialect-only word class, where standard spelling does worse, are not affected by this.

On the LIEPA-3 telephone test, average WER is 10.76% with dialect-spelling transcripts and 10.56% with standard-spelling transcripts. Because this difference is small relative to the observed variation between training runs, we leave this comparison unresolved. On customer service speech, average WER is 39.43% with dialect-spelling transcripts and 39.06% with standard-spelling transcripts. Both improve over telephone-only training in each repeated run, but the small difference between spellings is inconclusive. The lowest observed customer-service WER is 36.14%, using 50.47 hours of dialect speech with standard spelling. That condition has one run and does not establish an optimal training amount.

There is also a trade-off for dialect-only vocabulary. In the single-run word-class analysis, the error rate attributed to words without a standard counterpart is 62.12% with dialect-spelling training transcripts and 73.84% with standard-spelling transcripts. This measure includes extra words assigned to that word class during scoring. The better overall score therefore does not mean that every type of word improves.

Error rate (%) by reference word class on the dialect test, seed 1. Columns: stock Parakeet-TDT; telephone only (S); telephone + other spontaneous speech (S+X80); telephone + dialect with dialect spelling (S+D80.dial); with standard spelling (S+D80.std); dialect only with standard spelling (D80.std). Reference word class stock S S+X80 S+D80.dial S+D80.std D80.std Unchanged 63.33 27.31 24.61 22.78 20.60 17.44 Other pronunciation change 85.67 64.32 61.49 45.14 45.95 37.50 Ending change 82.05 57.78 55.87 39.42 38.60 30.32 Letters ą, ę, į, ų 77.50 37.70 35.10 37.90 32.10 28.10 Dialect-only word 96.16 76.06 72.93 62.12 73.84 69.80

The same dialect test scored three ways. Bars show mean WER over two training runs; dots show the individual runs. All models also train on standard telephone speech; the two dialect-trained models add the same 82.30 hours of recordings. Lower WER is better.

Transcript-spelling comparison as dialect training hours increase. Points show means where two runs are available and single runs otherwise; vertical segments show the range of the two runs. The telephone panel uses an expanded vertical scale. All models also train on standard telephone speech.

4.4 Does dialect training help a region excluded from training?

We test whether training on dialect speech from other regions helps recognise a region whose dialect recordings were excluded from training. The test covers all four regions: Aukštaitija, Dzūkija, Suvalkija and Žemaitija. It contains 12 test speakers in total, three from each region. None of these speakers appears in the training data.

For each region, we compare three training conditions: telephone speech alone; telephone speech plus dialect recordings from the other three regions; and telephone speech plus dialect recordings from all four regions. Each condition uses one training run. Dialect training transcripts use standard spelling, and scoring accepts either dialect or standard spelling. Within each region, all three conditions are evaluated on the same recordings.

Training on the other three regions lowers WER in every region compared with telephone-only training: from 34.52% to 26.55% in Aukštaitija, from 40.13% to 30.77% in Dzūkija, from 27.46% to 22.37% in Suvalkija, from 36.40% to 29.90% in Žemaitija. This supports a benefit from dialect training even when the tested region is absent from the dialect training data.

Training on all four regions gives the lowest measured WER in each comparison. However, the additional improvement for Žemaitija is uncertain: its 95% confidence interval includes no improvement. These are exploratory results based on three test speakers per region and one run per condition. Including the tested region also adds training hours, so we cannot separate the value of that region's speech from the benefit of more data.

Either-form WER (%) on each region's three test speakers, one training run per condition, with paired differences in percentage points and 95% intervals. "Hours" is the dialect training data left after removing the region. Region Hours Telephone only Other three regions All regions, 50 h All regions, 82 h Left out − all regions Left out − telephone only Aukštaitija 47.14 34.52 26.55 25.29 24.63 +1.92 [+1.54, +2.12] −7.97 [−9.44, −4.89] Dzūkija 68.01 40.13 30.77 28.33 28.59 +2.19 [+1.31, +2.59] −9.36 [−10.57, −8.13] Suvalkija 72.97 27.46 22.37 21.69 21.64 +0.73 [+0.49, +1.01] −5.09 [−8.09, −2.94] Žemaitija 58.78 36.40 29.90 29.73 28.85 +1.04 [−0.16, +1.74] −6.50 [−10.88, −4.72]

Dialect recognition across four regions, evaluated on 12 test speakers in total (three per region). Each group compares telephone-only training, adding dialect speech from the other three regions, and adding dialect speech from all four regions. Bars show WER with either dialect or standard spelling accepted, using one training run per condition. Lower is better.

4.5 Are speakers represented in training easier to recognise?

We compare two sets of dialect recordings: withheld recordings from 12 speakers in the dialect training pool, and recordings from 12 speakers absent from training. None of the evaluated recordings was used for training. We expected models trained on the first group's other recordings to recognise those speakers more accurately.

The observed pattern is the opposite. Across all 19 fine-tuned training runs, WER is higher on the recordings from speakers in the training pool, by 0.77 to 2.41 percentage points. Both sets are scored by accepting either dialect or standard spelling. However, the same pattern appears in models trained without dialect speech, which had not encountered either group during fine-tuning. Models trained on smaller dialect subsets or with a region excluded had encountered only some speakers in the training pool. These results suggest that differences in the difficulty of the two recording sets affect the comparison.

We therefore cannot conclude that speaker familiarity provides no benefit. The two sets contain different speakers and recordings, so this experiment does not isolate its effect. It shows only that the withheld recordings from speakers in the training pool were harder for these models than the recordings from unseen speakers.

Each point represents one fine-tuned training run. Both axes show either-form WER (%). The dashed diagonal marks equal WER on both sets. Points above it indicate higher error on the withheld recordings from speakers in the dialect training pool. Speaker overlap depends on the model's training data; the two recording sets are the same across all runs.

4.6 What happens when we train on dialect speech alone?

We compare fine-tuning on dialect recordings alone with fine-tuning on standard telephone recordings alone or on both datasets together. "Dialect-only" refers to the data used for fine-tuning; all these models start from the same pretrained multilingual Parakeet-TDT model.

Using only 82.30 hours of dialect speech with standard-spelling transcripts gives the lowest either-form dialect WER observed in this study: 21.91%. However, its telephone-test WER is 19.63%. Combining the dialect recordings with standard telephone training data gives a higher dialect WER of 25.97%, but a much lower telephone WER of 10.56%. The size of this telephone gap partly reflects the possible speaker and channel overlap of the telephone test; on the independent customer service test the gap is smaller. Dialect-only training with dialect-spelling transcripts shows a similar trade-off: either-form dialect WER is 24.43%, while telephone WER is 28.20%.

The original Parakeet-TDT model, without fine-tuning on our study data, reaches 68.15% either-form dialect WER and 42.53% telephone WER; Whisper large-v3 reaches 53.15% and 27.43%, respectively. Fine-tuning Parakeet-TDT on telephone speech alone improves both scores relative to these original models, reaching 34.22% and 10.61%. These results show why the best training choice depends on the intended use. Dialect-only fine-tuning performs best on this dialect test, while combined training supports both dialect and telephone recognition. The dialect-only conditions each have one training run, so their apparent advantage needs confirmation with repeated runs.

WER (%), lower is better. Telephone-only and combined-training values are means of two runs; dialect-only values come from one run. Original models are evaluated without additional training. Telephone and dialect training sets contain 420.17 and 82.30 hours, respectively. Model and fine-tuning data Dialect WER: either spelling LIEPA-3 telephone WER Customer service speech WER Original Parakeet-TDT, no study fine-tuning 68.15 42.53 59.51 Original Whisper large-v3, no study fine-tuning 53.15 27.43 54.67 Parakeet-TDT: telephone speech only 34.22 10.61 44.89 Parakeet-TDT: dialect speech only, dialect spelling 24.43 28.20 51.36 Parakeet-TDT: dialect speech only, standard spelling 21.91 19.63 42.59 Parakeet-TDT: telephone + dialect speech, standard spelling 25.97 10.56 39.06

4.7 Do the improvements carry over to public read-speech tests?

We also evaluate every model on FLEURS and Common Voice, two public Lithuanian datasets containing people reading aloud. These tests examine performance on a different type of speech from the spontaneous telephone conversations used for most training. Original Parakeet-TDT reaches 22.10% WER on FLEURS and 16.52% on Common Voice. After fine-tuning on telephone speech alone, the two training runs reach 28.62% and 28.65% on FLEURS, and 35.20% and 44.74% on Common Voice.

Adding the full dialect dataset improves both benchmarks relative to telephone-only training in both runs, under each transcript spelling. The size of the improvement varies between runs. Every fine-tuned model has higher WER than stock Parakeet on Common Voice, while some achieve lower WER on FLEURS. For example, with standard-spelling dialect transcripts, FLEURS WER is 26.87% in one run and 21.51% in the other. This variation makes small differences between training conditions difficult to interpret. Seed-to-seed standard deviation over the four repeated conditions is 3.14 pp on FLEURS and 4.38 pp on Common Voice, against 0.36 pp on the dialect test and 0.13 pp on the telephone test.

The recording conditions also differ. Most training speech has telephone bandwidth and is spontaneous, whereas the benchmarks contain wideband read speech. Dialect recordings are also wideband, so adding them changes both regional coverage and recording conditions. This experiment does not establish which differences cause the benchmark behaviour. We therefore treat these tests as secondary results.

WER (%), run 1 / run 2; lower is better. Each fine-tuned condition has two training runs; the original model has no additional training. Combined models add 82.30 hours of dialect speech to 420.17 hours of telephone speech. Fine-tuning data FLEURS WER, run 1 / run 2 Common Voice WER, run 1 / run 2 None: original Parakeet-TDT 22.10 16.52 Telephone speech only 28.62 / 28.65 35.20 / 44.74 Telephone + dialect speech, dialect spelling 23.24 / 22.58 25.77 / 27.99 Telephone + dialect speech, standard spelling 26.87 / 21.51 27.75 / 23.85